Why millennials struggle with “burnout” and “errand paralysis”: a closer look at how they were raised

As far as generational groups go, Millennials have garnered themselves quite the reputation, especially in the workplace. They’ve been called ambitious, team-oriented, tech-savvy, overly passionate and driven by achievements.

On the other hand, they’ve received a lot of flak from naysayers who swear that they are self-absorbed, entitled, lazy and spend way too much of their lives on social media. The truth, which is neither here nor there, is that the Millennial condition is a fascinating one. A closer examination of how they have been nurtured puts into perspective why they act the way they do.

In her new book Can’t Even: How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation, Anne Helen Petersen, who authored the extensively-read 2019 Buzzfeed News article on the Millennial conditions of “burnout” and “errand paralysis”, delves deeper into the Millennial psyche as well as into their upbringing to explore the whys behind anxiety, exhaustion and despair, difficulties this generation regularly suffers from.

In Can’t Even , Petersen descsribes “burnout” as a persistent “sensation of dull exhaustion” and “the feeling that you’ve optimized yourself into a work robot”.

While it can happen to anyone, Petersen stresses the idea in her book that burnout is a definitive condition for the Millennial generation. But why are they so burned out? Petersen points out that millennials were raised mainly by Baby Boomer parents, whose rather over-zealous, boisterous parenting methods—born out of a desire for their children to have more full, successful and financially secure lives—may have exacerbated burnout by pushing them hard to “perform” and “be better”.

Adding the demands of modern-day work, life and relationships, not to mention the constant pressures of having to display a perfectly happy and amazing life on online media platforms—a social stressor that previous generations did not have to contend with—Millennials have found themselves struggling with anxiety, distress and hopelessness, all of which lead to burnout.

A younger friend of mine, who we like to say is “very Millennial”, is easily overwhelmed and distressed by the mere mention of chores or tasks. When faced with the reality of “erranding” or “adulting”, as Millennials fondly call it, they have to fight the very real fear and dread that accompanies it.

Millennial friend is nervous about seemingly simple tasks such as returning calls, filing or doing anything with paperwork, calling the airlines for a refund on cancelled flights, getting his keys duplicated, and going back to the store to replace the too-small sweater that he bought a few months ago. He hems and haws and procrastinates, and the more he delays, the more anxious he is. This “errand paralysis” is part and parcel of the same burnout affliction.

My older brother, who owns and operates his own film production company, told me about a 20-something Millennial who was working for him. The Millennial, who was bright and creative, informed my brother that she needed “regular social media breaks” throughout the day as she would experience too much anxiety being away from social media for too long. A staunch Generation X-er, my brother could not quite grasp that this was a very real concern for the younger worker. This anxiety Millennials have regarding social media is very real and a symptom of the burnout culture.

In Can’t Even, Petersen delves into how Millennials were raised by Baby Boomers, who had a hands-on, rather overbearing approach to parenting their tots. In an interview with Joe Pinkser of The Atlantic , Petersen spoke of her thoughts on the matter. Petersen pointed out that Boomers were used to a certain level of financial stability, but with the economic instabilities of the 80s and 90s, Boomer parents were worried for their kids’ futures. This drove them to “over-parent”, and Petersen noted that “a lot of the parenting decisions they made were attempts to add that stability that they felt had been lost over the course of their lives”. When asked about the connections Petersen observes between “how many Millennials were raised and how burned out many of them are now” in their adult lives, she cited two critical factors—firstly, the treatment of children as “mini-adults”, expecting them to act with adult attitudes and behaviours while not really letting them have the authentic experience of simply being a kid. Secondly, Petersen spoke of the Boomer way of thinking that “childhood is a means to an end, and that end is getting into a good college”. So everything along the way, such as soccer lessons and martial arts classes, should lead the child to the best university or college, in order for them to get better jobs, and therefore better lives. “When childhood is treated that way, it can eliminate space for the formation of personality, independence, or confidence. Anything not oriented toward that goal of college—things like hobbies—gets lost,” Petersen said to The Atlantic “One of the saddest things I heard when talking to many Millennials is that when they reach a point of exhaustion with work, lift their head up, and look around them, they’re like, What else is there? Do I have a personality? Do I know what I like? There’s no there there, other than their ability to work, and I think that’s really difficult,” Petersen noted. Millennials grade themselves by how efficient and optimised they are. In her Buzzfeed News article, Petersen cited the media as the major influence in most Millennials’ lives, and one of the strongest messages on the media these days is “self-care”. Do some meditation and yoga so that you can feel better! Have a spa day! Get a massage! But why? To alleviate burnout? It may seem so, but the underlying message is different—not self-care, but “self-optimisation”. Feel better so that you can do more and work harder. Millennials are feeling the pressure to be the best, the most efficient, the most awesome, everyday. And it’s an exhausting cycle. Petersen noted that Millennials have carried over the Boomers’ parenting approach into how they raise their own children, except that with Millennials, it’s in a higher gear. “Whether it’s more activities, more schedules, more supervision, more attention to the specifics of schooling—all of those things just keep going up. It does make sense that now, as Millennials have reached adulthood and often have even less stability than their parents, they’re taking a lot of the same strategies their parents used and just ratcheting them up,” Petersen remarked. And the cycle could go on and be passed to Generation Z. Will they get even more burned out? Petersen thinks there is a possibility they could rebel, after reaching a breaking point. But that is yet to be seen. In Can’t Even, Petersen digs deeper, looking at how Millennials come to this level of burnout and how it affects family, work and relationships. She examines the generational malaise from varying angles, drawing from interviews, sociohistorical framework and in-depth analytics, while looking fondly on the more endearing and redemptive qualities of this intriguing generation. /TISG