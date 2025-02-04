A career coach’s insightful take on why millennials are struggling in the workplace is striking a chord online. Janel Abrahami, a New York-based career coach, recently shared her thoughts in a TikTok video resonating with a generation grappling with their professional futures. Her reflections featured in a Newsweek article on the challenges millennials face in the workforce have sparked widespread conversation, shedding light on the evolving realities of modern careers.

The disconnect between traditional advice and today’s job market

For years, millennials were told that the key to success was simple: either follow your passion or attend a good school to secure a stable job. However, this idealistic narrative doesn’t align with the current realities of the job market. Abrahami, who launched her career coaching platform, Pivot with Purpose, believes that even those who followed this advice are now realizing that it’s no longer enough.

“We grew up hearing either follow a passion or just go to a good school to get a good job, and you’ll be set,” Abrahami explains in her TikTok post. “Even if we had the privilege to do either of those things, we are still out here, like 10ish years later, with the very bleak reality that neither a traditionally good 9-to-5 job nor following a passion is enough to be set.”

This sentiment is echoed by a Gallup survey showing that millennials make up the largest segment of today’s workforce, yet they are also the least engaged generation in the office. As millennials approach their 30s, many are feeling disillusioned by the traditional career paths that were supposed to secure their future.

The rise of the “portfolio career”

In response to this growing frustration, Abrahami encourages millennials to think outside the box and create what she calls a “portfolio career.” This approach, which involves diversifying income streams and skill sets, has become an increasingly popular strategy for those seeking both financial and personal sustainability.

“I’m telling people, look out for yourselves and get creative with how you earn money and from whom,” Abrahami advises. The portfolio career model allows individuals to build multiple income sources, such as freelancing, side projects, or consulting, rather than relying on one traditional job. This shift is a way for millennials to regain control over their careers in an unpredictable economic landscape.

Navigating ambition and economic uncertainty

Abrahami also touches on the broader implications of today’s job market. She points to the intense competition and slow job market as key factors contributing to career dissatisfaction. Even the most talented professionals are struggling to find security in their roles, and the pressures of entrepreneurship and freelancing come with their own set of challenges.

“Being good at your job does not guarantee security anymore,” Abrahami explains, acknowledging the mental toll that comes with the constant hustle required in today’s economy. “Entrepreneurship and freelancing come with their own version of hustle and grinding that can be detrimental to our mental health.”

Despite these challenges, Abrahami remains hopeful about the resilience of millennials. Many viewers of her video, particularly those turning 30, have expressed a shared sense of disillusionment with the career path they’ve followed. For Abrahami, the question isn’t about how to adhere to traditional career rules but how to break free from the societal expectations of success.

The millennial career crisis is less about the pursuit of passion or stability and more about navigating an ever-changing, competitive, and often overwhelming job market. By embracing creative solutions like portfolio careers and redefining success on their own terms, millennials can adapt and thrive in the face of economic uncertainty.