‘Why don’t people clear their 7th-month food offering? It makes the ghosts angry, or what?’ — Resident asks, after seeing them left on pavements

SINGAPORE: It’s that time of the year again — the air is thick with incense, the pavements are lined with roast something, canned drinks, and mooncakes, and the ghosts? Well, they’re probably just as confused as we are.

One Redditor on r/askSingapore stirred the Hungry Ghost pot with a fiery question: “Common sight at my area: Food and sweet drinks offerings are left along the pavement even though the prayers are already done, candles and incense burn finish. Town council workers can’t clean the pavements daily. I’m sure they have a schedule. [But] what’s stopping the people from clearing the food offerings and candles/incense they left out? Does it make the ghosts angry or what?”

Frustrated and undeniably relatable, the post quickly attracted responses that peeled back the layers on this seventh-month conundrum — part cultural, part civic, and very Singaporean.

“It became a habit not to give any concern about it…”

Some say the mess is just inertia wrapped in superstition.

“Because in the past, older folks who grew up with the tradition never practiced clearing it with local laws in place. It became a habit not to give any concern about it,” said one commenter, sharply capturing the generational hand-me-down of selective responsibility.

Even columbaria and temples now practice post-offering cleanup, but when it comes to public pavements, some devotees leave it up to fate — or town council cleaners.

One Redditor summed it up with: “Classic Singaporeans in a nutshell: Must wait until law smack them with heavier fines, or they won’t budge.”

“Need a belief that not cleaning up their mess will receive negative huat…”

Others suggested tapping into what Singaporeans fear more than ghosts — bad luck!

“Need some propaganda that makes them believe not cleaning up their mess will receive negative huat,” one suggested.

Turns out, civic behaviour might just need rebranding through supernatural PR.

“I saw a maid helping carry the prayer supplies… Seems like religion can even be ‘outsourced’ 😅…”

Some locals observed how even helpers are often “outsourced” to carry prayer supplies, lay them out, and light the offerings.

“I saw a maid helping carry the prayer supplies… Seems like religion can even be ‘outsourced.’ That’s a fantastic idea already on its own 😅,” one poked fun.

But whose responsibility is it to clear up afterward? Apparently not the devotees, and according to some: “Aiyah, I pay the conservancy charges for what? Just let the cleaner do loh.”

And therein lies the problem — no ownership of public space, all in the name of religious freedom.

“Using religion as a free pass to do things their own way is just irresponsible behaviour…”

While folk beliefs say spirits may not have finished eating, or the food is meant to feed animals (some of whom might be reincarnated relatives), others see the behaviour as anything but spiritual.

“Using religion as a free pass to do things their own way is just irresponsible behaviour,” one Redditor declared.

Another reflected deeply: “Most folks don’t really understand their religion and history. Many practices are done blindly out of tradition without contextualising them with modern sensibilities… If clearing the offerings and ash is taboo, are the cleaners sinning?”

“Relax… Gen Z nowadays no longer continues this trend…”

One commenter didn’t hold back about where the tradition is heading:

“Relax… Gen Z nowadays no longer continues this trend. Give it another 10 years, and probably the 7th month will not have any more offerings. It’ll just become a thing of the past. Just like the orange-colored telephone booth.”

Perhaps this is a wake-up call, then.

As Singapore grapples with cultural preservation and urban cleanliness, one thing’s clear: Honouring the dead doesn’t mean dishonouring the environment and the living — especially the ones sweeping up after everyone.

Read related: ‘Why don’t authorities impose a fine on dog keepers who let their pets pee in void decks?’ — HDB resident complains about urine smell