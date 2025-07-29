‘Why do some Singaporeans feel more entitled than others?’

SINGAPORE: In the Lion City, where social policies intend to strike a sense of balance between fairness and practicality, few schemes have triggered as much discussion as the CDC coupons. These government-issued vouchers are aimed at easing the load of escalating living costs, yet an ostensibly modest gesture of assistance has kindled a bigger discussion about equality, privilege, and the public’s perception of prosperity.

Recently, a Redditor voiced curiosity about the mounting bitterness observed online. “I am by no means a wealthy person,” the poster wrote, “but I keep seeing comments about how it’s unfair that someone living in a landed property gets the same vouchers as someone in an HDB flat. I genuinely want to understand—why do people feel entitled to more?”

It’s a question that opened the floodgates to a variety of outlooks and perceptions, demonstrating that the problem isn’t just about dollars and cents—it’s about ideals, insights, and messaging.

The problem with equality in benefits

A common response from commenters was the strain between fairness and equity. While the government gives the same amount of CDC vouchers to rich and poor citizens alike, the lived reality of Singaporeans extensively differs. As one commenter clarified, “Should poor people get more monetary benefit from the government than rich people? That’s a far more complex issue than ‘poor people are entitled.’”

Unquestionably, while some contend that equal dispersal mirrors national harmony, others feel the system should account for need. A S$300 voucher might hardly register for a high-income home, but for households earning the minimum wage, it could mean a week’s worth of groceries.

It’s not just the money—it’s the message

A vital aspect, according to netizens, is how the government sets these vouchers. The official description is that the CDC vouchers are intended to “alleviate the cost of living.” That kind of messaging, many claim, sets the belief that the more economically disadvantaged one is, the more help one should receive.

“If it was, say, a tax rebate,” one Redditor pointed out, “the rich get more and no one complains, because it’s seen as a discount on taxes—something they already pay more of. But when vouchers are positioned as support, people feel it should be given based on need, not equality.”

Another added, “If the message was simply, ‘we’re returning a budget surplus to all citizens,’ I don’t think people would be as upset.”

What do people really want?

Underneath the discussion, there’s a sense that the real issue isn’t just about coupons—it’s about acknowledgment and reprieve. Lower-income people often feel the pinch of mounting expenditures more intensely and want that hardship addressed in concrete ways. “The vouchers can cover a month’s worth of basic expenses for some families,” one netizen wrote. “So, when others use it to buy luxuries, it feels like a slap in the face.”

However, it’s not only the ‘have-nots’ who are disgruntled. As one noted, even high-income earners sometimes complain they’re being deceitfully overtaxed or that the system doesn’t reward them sufficiently, even though many of them have benefited from scholarships or overseas funding in the past.

“There will always be people unhappy,” one Redditor wisecracked. “They lack contentment—so it’s not just the lower income.”

Gratitude vs entitlement

The most surprising insight came from a commenter who thought that gratitude has become increasingly rare across all income brackets. “People will never be grateful for what’s being given,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if they’re high-income or low-income.”

It’s a sceptic’s mindset, but it can lead to a deeper challenge for legislators — even benevolent initiatives can provoke hatred if the public sees them as skewed from actual realities and societal values.

A question of perspective

Eventually, the poster wasn’t aiming to attack or protect any side but was trying to understand why “people feel entitled to more.”

Yes, all Singaporeans work hard, but hardship is not always gauged in hours—it’s gauged in values and outcomes. When someone living paycheck to paycheck gets the same aid as someone with financial resources, the result can feel more like nominal equality than real equity.

And that’s the actual core of the debate — not who deserves what, but how we describe fair-mindedness in a society that strives for both meritocracy and sympathy.