Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Photo: Canva Free Image Library
2 min.Read

Why do people sign on? The many paths into Singapore’s forces

A. Aman
By A. Aman

SINGAPORE: For some Singaporeans, signing on with the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), or the Singapore Police Force (SPF) is a calling rising due to patriotism. For others, it’s a calculated step toward career stability, educational opportunities, and financial security. A recent Reddit thread has shed light on the mix of motivations — from securing a scholarship to simply not knowing what to do next — that drive young people to commit to years of service.

“Wanted to study overseas, grades were decent, but family couldn’t afford it,” one user shared. “SAF fully sponsored the degree with a monthly salary. I made the choice in BMT (Basic Military Training), so I didn’t have to waste time jumping vocations or services. Was streamed into my vocation at OCS and commissioned in what I signed on for.”

For him, the decision wasn’t just about military life; it was about unlocking an academic future that would have otherwise been financially out of reach. The SAF Overseas Scholarship covered tuition, provided a full salary during his studies, and even offered allowances for books, clothing, and travel.

The SAF Scholarship is widely regarded as second in prestige only to the President’s Scholarship. Open to both men and women, it’s designed to groom the next generation of leaders for the highest levels of command and management. Recipients can have up to six years of study covered, including a Master’s degree, and are guaranteed a career in roles that shape Singapore’s defence strategy.

A former cadet trainer noted that while only around 10% of his peers received the scholarship in his time, the figure seems to have risen in recent years. “Cadets said about 30% qualified. It’s tied to qualifications — good grades and finishing in the top of your cohort gets you an interview chance.”

The SAF also offers the SAS (Local) scholarship, which allows recipients to study at a Singapore university while potentially drawing a monthly salary of more than S$3,000 — a particularly “shiok” arrangement, as one commenter put it, for those living at home and able to save most of their income.

Not everyone stays in the same line they were in during National Service. While some SCDF servicemen sign on with SCDF and soldiers remain with SAF, others switch to entirely different branches. One Redditor recalled turning down an SPF-equivalent scholarship in favour of the SAF, citing differences in training requirements before studies.

These shifts often come down to personal fit, perceived career prospects, and the culture of each organisation; however, one thing all the servicemen could agree on is the stability of the job, particularly during periods of turmoil or recession.

