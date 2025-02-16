Featured News In the Hood

‘Why are MRT users so oblivious and inconsiderate?’ — Man frustrated with “phone zombies” who always block train doors

ByYoko Nicole

February 16, 2025

SINGAPORE: A frustrated Singaporean commuter took to Reddit on Friday (Feb 14) to vent about how people on the MRT have become completely glued to their phones, especially during peak hours.

In his post on r/askSingapore, he wrote, “Why are MRT users so oblivious and occasionally inconsiderate? I can’t help but notice that during peak times, almost everybody is scrolling on their phones whilst walking through stations.”

“Other instances include blocking train doors whilst on their phone when it’s quite obvious loads of people want to leave the train. Aren’t people in a hurry to get to work/school?” he asked.

He then shared a personal encounter from earlier that day, where a man straight-up bumped into him and others “because he just wasn’t looking up.”

After glancing at what people were doing on their screens, he realized most weren’t even handling work-related stuff. Instead, they watched TikTok or YouTube or played games.

“Not by any means saying that using your phone on the MRT shouldn’t be allowed; that would be ridiculous. I just want to understand why this has become so normal. It is incredibly annoying,” he complained.

See also  “All seats were dirty, including bus floor” — Singaporeans slam woman who placed her groceries on 2 seats

“Phone zombies are everywhere…”

His post sparked a flood of reactions from fellow commuters, many of whom agreed that phone-distracted passengers are a daily irritation. 

One commuter recounted an incident at an interchange station where they attempted to board a train, only to find two women standing directly in front of the carriage doors, engrossed in their phones and wearing earphones.

They added, “I stared them down for a second; they didn’t move. I asked nicely, ‘Excuse me,’ but they had earphones on and attention on their phones. The door was gonna close, and I couldn’t waste any more time getting their attention, so I had to shove one of them… I feel my civic-mindedness is degraded, but what should I do?”

Another commenter shared their strategy for dealing with inconsiderate commuters who block train exits. He wrote, “I always steel myself to walk through people trying to get in as I’m getting out. Last week, this happened. The dude was 75% in front of the door, so I just walked straight ahead and gave him a good impact shoulder check.”

See also  Netizens call out MRT passenger for posting "discriminatory" photo of another passenger sleeping on train

A third person pointed out that this issue extends beyond train stations, calling it a widespread phenomenon caused by “phone zombies.”

They said, “Phone zombies are everywhere. Even walking on normal pathways, I see people using their phones while walking slowly. Oblivious how slow they are and sometimes blocking the way of others. They probably think it’s effective to multitask, I guess.”

However, some people felt that others should be more understanding, saying that this kind of behaviour isn’t always intentional. One person explained that people often operate on autopilot, especially in the mornings, following the same routine day after day: waking up, getting ready, commuting to work, completing their tasks, returning home, and repeating the cycle.

“It’s nothing personal,” they noted. “They aren’t thinking about you or anything else. They are just escaping into their phones from their mundane lives.”

In other news, a man shared on social media that he and his partner feel extremely anxious after realizing their savings will soon be completely depleted due to house, renovation, and wedding expenses. In a post on r/askSingapore, he provided more context about their situation, writing:

See also  "What kind of baby not wear mask, huh?" Local Karen in MRT berates mum for not putting mask on her baby

“We are in our late 20s and are currently waiting for our BTO, which is due in 2027. Our combined income is around $7K+, and we have been saving aggressively as we are both very frugal. However, come 2027, we are likely to use up all our CPF OA and savings for the house, renovation, and wedding.”

Read more: Singaporean couple anxious about going broke after BTO, wedding, and renovation

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

In the Hood

‘Did you know that babies are “rented out” to homeless women for begging?’ — A tourist’s nightmare

February 14, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
In the Hood

Free drink for five stars? Singaporean slams shady, ‘unethical’ promo

February 14, 2025 Yoko Nicole
In the Hood

Tourist amazed by Singapore banknotes: ‘Most beautiful’ he’s ever seen

February 14, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario

You missed

Featured News In the Hood

‘Why are MRT users so oblivious and inconsiderate?’ — Man frustrated with “phone zombies” who always block train doors

February 16, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Malaysia

Is Tengku Zafrul headed to PKR? Speculation rises over his next political move

February 15, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Malaysia

Johor Bahru’s RM2.6 billion Bukit Chagar development: A new era for transport and urban growth?

February 15, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Business & Economy

Asia-Pacific markets show mixed movements amid global tariff updates

February 15, 2025 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.