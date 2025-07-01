‘Who’s currently the best player in the WTA and ATP who has not won a Grand Slam yet?’ Redditor asks

The 2025 Grand Slam season has been thrilling and exciting so far for the tennis community. Wimbledon has already started in London, and fans are anticipating more exceptional performances from top athletes from Jun 30 to Jul 13.

With this, a Redditor was curious and started a discussion on Reddit with a question: “Who’s Currently The Best Player In The WTA And ATP Not Have [sic] Won A Grand Slam Yet?”

The Redditor remarked: “For the WTA, I think it’s Jessica Pegula. She’s been so good for a while now and just hasn’t gotten over the hump. She got to her first GS final last year at the US Open and gave Sabalenka all she could handle. Pegula just won Homburg, and I think she has a solid chance of winning either Wimbledon or the US Open.”

“For the ATP, I think it’s Alex Zverev. He’s gotten to 3 GS finals and just hasn’t gotten over the hump. He just lost to Jannik in this years Australian Open, so he’s getting close again. It’s going to be tough for him, though, with Jannik and Carlos still yet to be in their primes, while he doesn’t have much upside left. His physical and talent give him a chance, though, and he’s the best guy capable of stealing a GS if Jannik and Carlos have off days.”

A few Redditors agreed that Zverev has a lot of potential, although he has not won a Grand Slam yet.

One commented: “From the ATP, as others have said, Zverev. No question. As high as world number 2, consistently up there, three slam finals and still nothing… Kei Nishikori deserves an honourable mention, also former top four and slam finalist but not to Zverev’s extent.”

Another Redditor stated: “Zverev isn’t just the best active player not to have won a grand slam, he’s the best non-slam winning player of all time.”

When it came to women’s tennis players, fans mentioned a few who have been performing well but haven’t won a Gram Slam yet.

A Redditor commented: “I think Pegula is obvious based on rankings, but Svitolina deserves a shout out for how high her level has been over a long, long period without quite getting over the line. It’s interesting because she had successs in grand slams with a more counter punching style, and then, since she’s had a kid, her style has been much more aggressive and proactive, which has also led to some good results but not quite enough to make that next leap… I think there was a couple-year stretch where Jabeur looked like a lock to be a grand slam champion, and her recent downturn in form is a very sad reminder of how quickly things can change for the worse as a professional tennis player.”

More Redditors said: “On the WTA side, it’s not Pegula for me. Plíšková has a couple of slam finals and is a former world number one. Jabeur is a close second… If you were just going off pure ability rather than what they’ve proven in competition, Muchová. If not for injuries, I think she would have slams and been world number one at least once,” and “Svitolina has 18 titles, 4 Masters, and 1 WTA Finals. She’s not necessarily playing the best right now, but accolade-wise, she’s one of the best not to win a GS… Pliskova is also still active, but I’m not sure if we can count her anymore.”

The Grand Slams — the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open — are the four biggest tennis tournaments. Each is played on a different type of court, and athletes from all around the world compete for the most famous titles.