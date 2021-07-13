Lifestyle Food Whole durian fried video upsets netizens, and they are not having it

Whole durian fried video upsets netizens, and they are not having it

A video of durians being deep-fried whole made a beeline of comments. Many of them expressing their disapproval of what they deemed to be almost criminal.

Photo: screengrab from Facebook video / Singapore Incidents

With the durian fruit back in season, people who appreciate its taste are on-the-ready to enjoy the tropical delicacy. However, a video of whole durians being deep-fried which was shared online has caused an uproar among netizens, many of whom expressed that they were simply not having .

The durian fruit is known for its unappealing smell. Because many find it too unbearable, it is banned in certain public around the world. For instance, in Singapore, the fruit is prohibited in public transportation and even in hotels, resorts, and restaurants. People who breach this regulation can be fined up to S$500.

However, the durian still has its fans. In fact, many people love the taste of the sweet and creamy fruit. Though it’s common to eat it on its own, it can also be incorporated into different dishes and prepared in different ways. It can be frozen and added to ice creams and milkshakes; mixed into cake batter that’s baked, and even incorporated into hot porridge.

However, it seems as though one specific method of preparing durian is not as widely accepted as others.

A 54-second video of durians being deep-fried whole was shared with the Facebook group, Singapore Incidents on Sunday (Jul 11) afternoon. Since then, the clip has garnered more than 1.5 thousand shares and nearly 200,000 views. Hundreds of netizens made a beeline for the comments section of this post, many of them expressing their disapproval of what they deemed to be almost criminal.

Some argued that deep-frying the durian would rid the fruit of its nutrients, saying it would no longer be healthy. Others pointed out that you don’t eat the fruit’s husk.

Still, other netizens just plain out expressed their disapproval.

https://www.facebook.com/singaporeIncidents/posts/1645083332347085

Photo: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Photo: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Photo: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Photo: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Photo: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Photo: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

Photo: screengrab from Facebook comments / Singapore Incidents

