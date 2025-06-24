Who will fight whom?: Know the seeding orders of athletes for Wimbledon 2025

WIMBLEDON, LONDON: As Wimbledon 2025 is fast approaching, the best tennis players in the world will compete for the big prize, and fans are eager to watch out for intense matches and special moments all throughout the tournament.

However, the question is: Who will fight whom?

All about final draw seedings in a Grand Slam

For Wimbledon 2025, the main draw will be announced on Jun 27. The possible matches are based on the athlete’s seedings. Just like other tennis tournaments, the top two seeds can only play against each other in the finals. Moreover, the third and fourth seeds can be placed in either the top or bottom half of the draw.

Seeding is a method used in tennis to place the top players in a tournament draw, thereby preventing them from playing against each other during the early matches of the competition.

Here are the possible matches based on the seeding:

Quarterfinals

Seeds 1-4 can play against 5-8

Round of 16

Seeds 1-4 can play against 13-16

Seeds 5-8 can play against 9-12

Third round

Seeds 1-8 can play against 25-32

Seeds 9-16 can play against 17-24

Athlete’s order of seedings

For the men’s tournament, Carlos Alcaraz is favored to win Wimbledon again, entering as the tournament’s defending champion. Janik Sinner is set to be his biggest opponent. Just like at the Roland Garros, the two athletes can only face each other in the final match. Moreover, Zverev and Draper will avoid meeting the top players earlier in the tournament.

Here is the order of seedings in the men’s tournament:

Jannik Sinner Carlos Alcaraz Alexander Zverev Jack Draper Taylor Fritz Novak Djokovic Lorenzo Musetti Holger Rune Daniil Medvedev Ben Shelton Alex De Miñaur Frances Tiafoe Tommy Paul Andrey Rublev Jakub Mensik Francisco Cerúndolo Karen Khachanov Ugo Humbert Grigor Dimitrov Alexei Popyrin Tomas Machac Flavio Cobolli Jiri Lehecka Stefanos Tsitsipas Felix Auger-Aliassime Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Denis Shapovalov Alexander Bublik Brandon Nakashima Alex Michelsen Tallon Griekspoor Matteo Berrettini

For the women’s tournament, the athlete who might win the Grand Slam title is uncertain. Aryna Sabalenka faced defeat in Berlin, and past Wimbledon champions Elena Rybakina and Marketa Vondrousova might deliver impressive performances in London. More so, Coco Gauff has her eyes set on this year’s Wimbledon title as well, and Iga Swiatek might do better despite not liking the grass courts.

Here is the order of seedings in the women’s tournament: