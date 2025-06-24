Tuesday, June 24, 2025
2 min.Read

Who will fight whom?: Know the seeding orders of athletes for Wimbledon 2025

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

WIMBLEDON, LONDON: As Wimbledon 2025 is fast approaching, the best tennis players in the world will compete for the big prize, and fans are eager to watch out for intense matches and special moments all throughout the tournament. 

However, the question is: Who will fight whom? 

All about final draw seedings in a Grand Slam

For Wimbledon 2025, the main draw will be announced on Jun 27. The possible matches are based on the athlete’s seedings. Just like other tennis tournaments, the top two seeds can only play against each other in the finals. Moreover, the third and fourth seeds can be placed in either the top or bottom half of the draw. 

Seeding is a method used in tennis to place the top players in a tournament draw, thereby preventing them from playing against each other during the early matches of the competition. 

Here are the possible matches based on the seeding: 

Quarterfinals 

  • Seeds 1-4 can play against  5-8

Round of 16

  • Seeds 1-4 can play against 13-16
  • Seeds 5-8 can play against 9-12

Third round

  • Seeds 1-8 can play against 25-32
  • Seeds 9-16 can play against 17-24

Athlete’s order of seedings

For the men’s tournament, Carlos Alcaraz is favored to win Wimbledon again, entering as the tournament’s defending champion. Janik Sinner is set to be his biggest opponent. Just like at the Roland Garros, the two athletes can only face each other in the final match. Moreover, Zverev and Draper will avoid meeting the top players earlier in the tournament. 

Here is the order of seedings in the men’s tournament: 

  1. Jannik Sinner
  2. Carlos Alcaraz
  3. Alexander Zverev
  4. Jack Draper
  5. Taylor Fritz
  6. Novak Djokovic
  7. Lorenzo Musetti
  8. Holger Rune
  9. Daniil Medvedev
  10. Ben Shelton
  11. Alex De Miñaur
  12. Frances Tiafoe
  13. Tommy Paul
  14. Andrey Rublev
  15. Jakub Mensik
  16. Francisco Cerúndolo
  17. Karen Khachanov
  18. Ugo Humbert
  19. Grigor Dimitrov
  20. Alexei Popyrin
  21. Tomas Machac
  22. Flavio Cobolli
  23. Jiri Lehecka
  24. Stefanos Tsitsipas
  25. Felix Auger-Aliassime
  26. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
  27. Denis Shapovalov
  28. Alexander Bublik
  29. Brandon Nakashima
  30. Alex Michelsen
  31. Tallon Griekspoor
  32. Matteo Berrettini
For the women’s tournament, the athlete who might win the Grand Slam title is uncertain. Aryna Sabalenka faced defeat in Berlin, and past Wimbledon champions Elena Rybakina and Marketa Vondrousova might deliver impressive performances in London. More so, Coco Gauff has her eyes set on this year’s Wimbledon title as well, and Iga Swiatek might do better despite not liking the grass courts. 

Here is the order of seedings in the women’s tournament: 

  1. Aryna Sabalenka
  2. Coco Gauff
  3. Jessica Pegula
  4. Jasmine Paolini
  5. Qinwen Zheng
  6. Madison Keys
  7. Mirra Andreeva
  8. Iga Swiatek
  9. Emma Navarro
  10. Paula Badosa
  11. Elena Rybakina
  12. Diana Shnaider
  13. Amanda Anisimova
  14. Elina Svitolina
  15. Karolina Muchova
  16. Daria Kasatkina
  17. Barbora Krejcikova
  18. Ekaterina Alexandrova
  19. Ludmilla Samsonova
  20. Jelena Ostapenko
  21. Beatriz Haddad Maia
  22. Donna Vekic
  23. Clara Tauson
  24. Elise Mertens
  25. Magdalena Frech
  26. Marta Kostyuk
  27. Magda Linette
  28. Sofia Kenin
  29. Leylah Fernandez
  30. Linda Noskova
  31. Ashlyn Krueger
  32. McCartney Kessler

