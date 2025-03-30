Who really counts as poor in Singapore? Unpacking the struggles behind the city’s wealthy facade

With no official poverty line in Singapore, it is hard to put our finger on this issue. Behind the beautiful city scape, in the under belly of the Lion City, there is a simmering issue. One that does not get enough attention these days.

A YouTuber says that there is a lot of economic disparity in the city-state, something that the bureaucrats should address. According to this reporter, despite the affluent façade that Singapore displays to the world, the government is still struggling to address the issue.

Who are the poor in Singapore?

In the street interview conducted by Asian Boss, people coming from different walks of life spoke of who they think is considered poor in Singapore and who they think are living comfortably.

Two young commenters categorically cited a salary of S$1,000 to S$1,800 as poor. Another one said that the world shouldn’t believe that everyone in Singapore is rich, that what the media is showing is just the nice parts of Singapore, that not everything is nice, and that everything is expensive.

An elderly person was asked if he truly thinks that there are poor people in Singapore, and his response was in the affirmative. According to him, people just have to be in Bukit Merah, and they will see how many people in the country are in the low-income bracket or are just trying to get by. He believes that Bukit Merah is the lowest-ranked zone in Singapore, where many struggling people live.

Another commenter, a female elderly, admitted that she doesn’t have an income and that she’s just helping out a friend who is selling “youtiao” (Chinese snacks) because she’s got a problematic knee. The commenter confided that she used to avail of acupuncture but has stopped because it has become very expensive for her, so she decided that she will just have to live with her ailment.

An architectural consultant, 70 years old, said he cannot retire despite his age because everything is expensive and he has to continue working. He believes that those earning below SG$2,000 are poor, those with S$2,000 to S$4,000 are average, and those whose earnings reach S$5,000 or a little bit more are in the ‘comfortable life’ zone.

A young commenter cited the rising GST (Goods and Services Tax) as one reason why everything is so expensive in Singapore.

The challenge for future leaders

Although Singapore is frequently seen as a developed and wealthy country, the reality of economic inequality shows a different aspect. The interviews demonstrate how difficult it is for many people to make ends meet in an increasingly costly economy, particularly those making less than SG$2,000.

There are large disparities between the wealthy and the vulnerable, and many people live in circumstances that cast doubt on the idea of universal prosperity, despite the country’s wealth and reputation abroad. The experiences of individuals who are elderly, disenfranchised, or employed in low-paying occupations in Singapore are especially indicative of this.

To ensure that no one is left behind in the quest for national success, addressing these gaps necessitates not only admitting their presence but also promoting structural solutions that place a high priority on inclusivity, equity, and support for all people.

In the midst of high rise buildings, condominiums and landed properties of Kebun Baru, there are four rented blocks,… Posted by Kumaran Pillai on Wednesday, February 3, 2021