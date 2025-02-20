INTERNATIONAL: January 2025 saw a significant rebound in the global job market, with white-collar job volumes across major companies increasing by 54%, according to new data from Robert Walters reported by HRD Asia. This surge brought job levels back to where they were in October 2024, a move that experts are calling a “positive sign” for the year ahead.

Toby Fowlston, CEO of Robert Walters, said the rebound was expected following the hiring slowdown in December 2024. He noted, “Given the widespread hiring pauses we saw in December, we were anticipating an uptick in January – particularly because the comparative data was from such a low base.”

Despite global uncertainties, including shifting market dynamics and geopolitical factors, the job recovery in January matched the high levels of the previous fall, offering an optimistic outlook for the future.

Key industries driving job growth in January 2025 included financial services, which experienced a remarkable 57.51% increase in job creation from December 2024. Other sectors also showed strong growth, notably:

Professional services (+38.16%)

Real estate & construction (+24.68%)

Healthcare (+7.09%)

The surge was particularly evident in high-demand roles within professional services, including HR, procurement, supply chain management, tech, and consultancy. Fowlston observed, “January data for professional services firms aligns with trends from 2024, where the sector was generally less affected by market fluctuations.”

In terms of geographical growth, the United States maintained its lead in white-collar job creation, contributing 31% of global hiring activity. It was followed by India (16.61%), the United Kingdom (7.72%), and a newcomer to the top 10: Poland, which accounted for 1.62% of global white-collar job creation. Poland’s strong performance was largely driven by its financial services and professional services sectors.

Fowlston explained, “Poland’s appeal is undeniable, thanks to a skilled yet cost-effective workforce, strategic EU integration, and its position as a central hub for businesses expanding within Europe.”

Reflecting broader trends, a report from ManpowerGroup had predicted last year that 41% of global employers anticipated increased hiring in 2025, a forecast that appears to be coming true as businesses continue to rebuild and grow.

As companies adapt to a fast-changing talent market, industry leaders like Nathan Ware, managing director at Axe Staffing and Recruiting, are urging businesses to refine their hiring strategies. Ware shared his tips for staying ahead of the curve on LinkedIn:

Leverage AI: Automate repetitive tasks like resume screening but maintain human judgment for key decisions.

Refine Metrics: Focus on data that directly impacts business outcomes, such as quality of hire and retention rates, rather than vanity metrics.

Optimize the Recruitment Funnel: Use targeted job ads, clear application processes, attractive offers, and smooth onboarding.

Understand Candidate Needs: Recognize that flexibility and professional development matter as much as, if not more than, salary.

Rethink Job Descriptions: Frame roles around outcomes and opportunities instead of a list of duties.

As 2025 unfolds, the surge in white-collar job creation sets the stage for a dynamic year in global employment. The marked recovery offers hope to companies navigating a complex economic landscape, reinforcing the need for agile, forward-thinking hiring strategies.