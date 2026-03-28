// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, March 28, 2026
30.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore News
2 min.Read

While the rest of Southeast Asia braces for fuel shocks, Singapore saw this coming

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: As fuel fears spread across Southeast Asia, Singapore is holding steady, and its market conditions are stable despite disruptions in global oil flows.

Jeffrey Siow, acting transport minister of Singapore, said the fuel supply remains stable, with stockpiles intact and supply lines still open despite disruptions from the Middle East conflict.

Asia, which gets more than 80% of its energy supply from the Middle East, has been particularly hard-hit by the widening conflict. Several Southeast Asian economies, in particular, are feeling the global energy crisis keenly.

Singapore, however, is in a better position than others. While it imports fuel, it is a wealthy country with a strong currency as well as deep reserves. 

The city-state is also fortunate in being located right beside the Strait of Malacca, which is one of the world’s busiest oil shipping lanes. Every day, a large volume of oil and fuel passes by Singapore, and the city-state has established itself as a fuel trading and redistribution hub.

See also  WP’s Gerald Giam files Parliamentary question looking into $1.24 million bribery case at LTA

His remarks echo earlier assurances from Tan See Leng that Singapore’s energy system remains secure, even as global markets turn volatile.

Mr Siow echoed this assurance on March 26. He said that Singapore’s fuel market is liquid, meaning that it is still functioning normally and that the city-state’s stockpiles are not being eroded. Importantly, he added that Singapore’s fuel supply lines are still open.

Amid an overall stable situation, the authorities will continue to monitor it closely, making sure that “everything remains okay,” and the Acting Minister also noted that air ticket prices have already seen an uptick. Additionally, drivers and platform delivery workers have already been given subsidies by operators.

“We are watching very closely to see whether there’s a need for the government to make an intervention later,” Siow says.

Singapore also has the advantage of being one of Asia’s largest oil refining centres, specifically at Jurong Island, which has large-scale storage, including the underground Jurong Rock Caverns. This has lessened Singapore’s dependence on imported oil and allows it to process and store large buffers against disruptions.

See also  Toto jackpot for Reunion draw soars to S$10.8 million after grand prize in first two draws of 2025 go unwon

Countries and Southeast Asia are facing fuel shortages as reported in our previous report. Australia and Singapore have inked a mutual cooperation agreement as fuel pump runs dry.

However, as it has in many other countries, the price of fuel has gone up significantly, and logistics and shipping costs have also increased. Low-income families remain among the most vulnerable in society. /TISG

Read also: Household electricity prices rise by over 10%; nervous Singaporeans ask if and when they’ll come down

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Asia This Week

Indonesia starts implementing social media restrictions for children under 16

Indonesia on Saturday began implementing a new government regulation approved earlier this month that bans children younger than 16 from access to digital platforms that could expose them to pornog...
Singapore News

PM Wong says Singapore has confidence in China’s future, will deepen ties with China

Boao Forum: PM Wong's presence reflects Singapore's relationship across major economies

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

PM Wong says Singapore has confidence in China’s future, will deepen ties with China

Boao Forum: PM Wong's presence reflects Singapore's relationship across major economies

Confidence in future drops: Only 31% of Singaporeans think next generation will do better

Results from 2026 Edelman Trust Barometer Report show a double digit declines in Singapore, Thailand, India, and China in number of people who thing life will be better for next generation

Southeast Asia turns to nuclear power as Middle East war rattles energy supply

Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines are all exploring nuclear power options again amid energy disuptions brought on by Middle East war

Man driving SG-registered car caught pumping RON95 fuel days before it becomes illegal on 1 April

A photo of the man was posted on the Complaint Singapore FB page. Netizens, understandably, are upset

Business

‘I feel afraid to go to work’: Employee says after being constantly singled out by manager

SINGAPORE: An employee shared on Reddit that she feels she has been unfairly singled out by her manager, who appears to treat her much more harshly than the rest of her colleagues.

‘I’m really tired’: Singaporean accountant steps back from job hunt an after years of pressure and burnout

SINGAPORE: After more than a decade of continuous work and two difficult career setbacks, a Singaporean accountant has decided to step away from the job market temporarily, expressing that he needs...

Woman asks for help in dealing with male colleagues who keep offering unsolicited advice

"Lately, I've been dealing with 2 extra misogynistic colleagues. They feel the need to jump into every conversation with their own experience, and many times the experience are just 'NS experience'...

‘Workload is insane and onboarding was a joke’: SG worker close to burnout after just one month

SINGAPORE: How long does it usually take for someone to burnout at work. Three years

Singapore Politics

Singapore High Commissioner to Australia criticizes radio programme for being one-sided

Anil Nayar, Singapore’s High Commissioner to Australia, called claims about the GRC system made on a March 7 radio programme "baseless."

Chee Soon Juan to speak on resilience and politics to Philippine youth

Dr Chee is scheduled to speak on March 26 at one of the Philippines' top universities, Ateneo de Manila

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

© The Independent Singapore

// //