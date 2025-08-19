‘Which tennis player had the best comeback from retirement or a long hiatus?’ Redditor asks

Tennis athletes oftentimes stage comebacks that truly become an inspiration of resilience and determination to many fans. These kinds of stories–overcoming injuries, setbacks, or personal challenges–are those that exhibit the characteristics of a player who has a relentless spirit, who perseveres to achieve his/her sporting dreams.

With this, a curious Redditor posed a question on Reddit, stating: ‘Which tennis player had the best comeback from retirement or a long hiatus?’ This post gained the attention of many tennis fans, and several shared their own answers to the question.

Some of the comments stated that one of the memorable comebacks in the sport was made by Kim Clijsters. The top comment remarked that he/she had never known anything like it, and that it was one of the best comeback stories in tennis history. The commenter shared: “She’d retired, gotten married, had a child, been out of the sport for three years and then just nonchalantly comes back and immediately wins the US.”

“Objectively, Kim Clijsters winning the US Open, unranked, having not played for three years, is wild stuff. Hard to touch that,” a comment also said.

Another athlete that was mentioned was Monica Seles. Seles made a comeback after being stabbed by a fan, and a netizen stated that she won her first tournament back at the Canadian Open. Furthermore, she also made it to the finals of the US Open back then and then won the Australian Open.

“She would have had a better second career had she not had to deal with her terminally ill father/coach and severe shoulder injury,” the comment also stated.

A response from another Redditor stated that Seles’s comeback was ‘underrated,’ given the fact that the attack happened on the courts during a match. “To return to competitive tennis with that lingering memory every time she stepped onto court is a uniquely difficult experience no one else could relate to,” the response concluded. A similar comment also declared: “Monica should be on that list, not only did she come back from injuries, but she came back from mental anguish.”

Moreover, Thomas Muster was another athlete who was mentioned after attempting a comeback following 11 years of retirement. Jennifer Capriati was also brought up after coming back from major personal problems and won multiple Grand Slams, three major tournaments after her hiatus. Jimmy Connor was also mentioned after his run to the semi-finals of the 1991 US Open at the age of almost 40, which was considered too old back then.