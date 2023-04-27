where-to-find-the-cheapest-parking-spots-in-singapore-(2023)

Between COE adjustments, inflation and GST increases, the cost of owning a car in Singapore keeps increasing. All the more reason to save on car ownership costs as much as possible.
Parking can be a hidden cost that adds up over time, especially if you don’t pay attention to parking charges. But for the drivers looking to cut back wherever they can, here’s a cheat sheet to finding the cheapest — or even free — parking in Singapore.
|Location
|Parking Charges
|Tampines Retail Park (Courts, IKEA, Giant)
|Free all day, every day
|Turf City
|Free all day, every day
|NEWater Visitor Centre
|Free all day, every day
|Aperia Mall
|Weekdays
Weekends and PH
|Tampines Hub
|12am to 6pm daily: S$0.02 per minute
6pm to 12am daily: S$2.40 per entry
|East Village, Upper Changi
|Mon to Fri, 12nn to 2pm: Free
Daily: S$0.60 per 30 mins
|Location
|Parking Charges
|TradeHub 21
|Weekdays
Weekends and PH
|West Coast Park
|Free all day, everyday
|IMM
|Weekdays
Weekends and PH
|ITE College West (Sheltered Carpark)
|Weekdays
Sun and PH
|West Mall
|Mon to Sat
Sun and PH
|Jurong Point
|Weekdays
Weekends
|Location
|Parking Charges
|Orchid Country Club
|Free all day, everyday
|Junction 9
|Mon to Sun and PH
|888 Plaza
|Mon to Sun and PH
|35-43 Kranji Way
|Mon to Sat
Sun and PH:
|YS One
|Mon to Sat
Sun and PH
|Marsiling Mall
|Mon to Sun and PH
|Location
|Parking Charges
|Mt Faber Park
|Free all day, everyday
|Labrador Reserve Park
|Free all day, everyday
|The Grandstand
|Free all day, everyday
|Adam Road Medical Centre
|Free all day, everyday
|Vivocity
|Weekdays
Weekends and PH
|Alexandra Retail Centre
|Weekdays
Weekends and PH
Daily overnight parking
|Location
|Parking Charges
|Marina Square
|Mon to Thurs
Fri to Sun and PH
Daily overnight parking
|Angullia Park Off-Street
|Mon to Sat
Sun and PH
|Concorde Hotel
|Mon to Sat
Sun and PH
|Plaza Singapura
|Weekdays
Weekends and PH
|Bugis+
|Mon to Thu
Fri
Weekends and PH
|Clarke Quay
|Mon to Sat:
Sun and PH
Tips For Reducing Your Parking Costs
Always Check For Carpark Redemption
If you’re driving out for a grocery run, prioritise malls that offer parking redemptions. Many places will let you redeem your parking for a low minimum spend, so you might as well take advantage of it since you’ll be spending anyway.
Besides in-store spending, some membership programmes allow you to redeem your parking with membership or rewards points. If you’re currently enrolled in such a programme, don’t forget to check if you can redeem your parking this way.
Don’t Neglect the HDB Free Parking Scheme
If you aren’t aware, HDB’s Free Parking Scheme makes most of its residential car parks free from 7.00am to 10.30pm on Sundays and Public Holidays. This comes in handy not only when you’re visiting the fam, but also when you can’t find a lot at your favourite mall that weekend — just park at the nearest HDB carpark and walk over.
All free lots are up for grabs, except those reserved for season parking ticket holders — denoted by red or white-and-red markings.
Suss Out Cheap Parking on the Fly with the Carpark Rates App
The good folks at sgcarmart.com have created a mobile app that you can use to look for cheap carparks around you. Aptly named Carpark Rates, the app contains over 700 carpark rates to help you save money on parking.
It also keeps a count of remaining lots at major carparks around Singapore — the better for you to plan your route — and even provides live streams of traffic conditions around the island.
Getting cheap or free parking isn’t the only way to save money on car ownership in Singapore. Check out our picks of the best car loans for 2023, and save big when you renew your motor insurance with these top-rated motor insurance policies.
