Friday, July 11, 2025
Michael Petraeus
Singapore News
Where is Michael Petraeus? Some Singaporeans wonder if pro-PAP blogger’s Facebook account is gone

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: The Polish blogger Michael Petraeus appears to be missing from some social media spaces recently, and some in Singapore are wondering if his Facebook page has been taken down.

However, the Critical Spectator Facebook account is still live, as is Mr Petraeus’ blog, which carries the same name. Its most recent post, which took aim at Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, was posted on Jul 1.

On Instagram, it says that Mr Petraeus’ account is unavailable, and on X (formerly Twitter), it says that an account for @michaelpetraeus has been suspended, although the Critical Spectator account on X still seems to be active.

Mr Petraeus’ account’s absence has not gone unnoticed. One Singaporean Facebook user asked if he was “finally” gone, adding that if the account had indeed been taken down, it would have been “such a win for internet policing and anti-cyberbullying.”

Mr Petraeus has long been a champion for the ruling party and its policies, and his posts have at times been shared by the wife of former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Ms Ho Ching. In early May, she shared his post commenting on the argument between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Later that month, however, acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim took to Facebook to call Mr Petraeus out concerning a post he had made that was critical of former President Halimah Yacob.

“I’m gravely concerned about the recent remarks made by Critical Spectator,” he wrote, adding, “In times like these, we need more understanding, not division. We must never allow dismissive or divisive rhetoric—local or foreign—to erode the mutual respect and unity we have worked so hard to build in our multicultural society.”

Other Singaporeans have also taken to social media to express their unhappiness with the content of Mr Petraeus’ posts, including one from Adrian Ang that went viral.

In May, a petition was even circulated asking for the Polish blogger’s residential status to be revoked.

“Mr Petraeus has consistently engaged in activities that many Singaporeans perceive as intrusive and disrespectful to our nation’s sovereignty and social harmony.

“While we value freedom of expression… Mr Petraeus’s actions have consistently crossed the line from commentary to interference and insult,” the petition states.

If he had been banned from Facebook, this would not be the first time. The Critical Spectator page was removed in July 2020 for three weeks around the time the General Election was held that year. /TISG

