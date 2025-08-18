// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, August 18, 2025
Where do the singles go? A look inside the lives of the unattached in their 20s

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

SINGAPORE: At the age of 26, one Redditor found himself in a silent moment of contemplation. He has been single for more than a year and feels walled in by twosomes at every turn. Networks, pals, contemporaries, and even unintended contacts all appeared to have people in their lives, relishing the security and joys of relationships. This resulted in a simple yet significant question: “Where are all the single people? What are they up to, and are they looking for love, too?”

The post, unplanned but inquiring, swiftly resonated with others living outside the archetypal twosome dynamic. In the comment section, a variety of experiences of single life emerged—honest, funny, and sometimes surprisingly wholesome.

The rhythm of solo life

One user humorously described the rhythm of solo life: “I mainly rotate between three activities: 1. Telling myself I should go out more. 2. Staying home anyway. 3. Thinking how my laundry increases faster than my dating chances.”

This humorous repetitive task probably resonated with many—a combination of overdue social plans, uplifting isolation, and a clue to laundry anxiety.

Others shared more structured routines. One 26-year-old woman offered a snapshot of her balanced single life: “If I’m not at home (bed) catching up on shows, I’m either with friends or family for meals, partying, exercising, like walks, gym, or cycling. I enjoy doing things at my own pace, so I go on solo dates—exhibitions, conventions, food hunting, or even just people watching.”

She noted a point many singles share: couple-focused activities aren’t just for couples. A solo trip to a museum or a solo brunch isn’t sad—it’s peaceful and empowering.

Between contentment and curiosity

While some openly admitted they think about finding a partner—”sometimes I feel like I want a partner, but also feel like I’m not ready”—many focused not on romance but on creating meaningful experiences and social connections.

To expand her social circle, the same user mentioned attending events—not to date, but to make new friends. It’s a natural way to connect, a common theme among those who aren’t dating but remain open to whatever comes their way.

Another commenter summed up their solo existence simply: “Living in peace, having peace of mind. No one shall disrupt my peace.”

There’s something powerful about that clarity—the idea that being single isn’t just a pause between relationships, but a valid and satisfying stage of life.

Reddit as a (jokingly) accidental singles club

Of course, Reddit wouldn’t be complete without some sarcasm. One commenter jested: “The single males gather on Reddit, karma farm, and complain about females having high standards.”

Whether intended as a pun or a statement based on experience, it underscored a deeper reality — while online platforms like Reddit are swarmed with many singles, the community frequently isn’t fixated on dating. It’s more of a modern hangout for shared laughter, frustrations, and the occasional laundry crisis.

So, where are the singles? The answer seems to be everywhere—and nowhere obvious.

They’re working out alone, exploring conventions solo, dining with friends, people-watching from park benches, or simply enjoying their own space. They’re living life at their own pace, not rushing into relationships to fill a void. Instead, they are intentionally creating lives that feel good—partner or not.

In a world that often values coupledom, it’s refreshing and encouraging to hear voices embrace single life not as a lack of something but as a time for self-discovery, freedom, and yes, peace.

And if you’re wondering where to find these singles, check your local museum or café—or just scroll through Reddit. It turns out, they’re right here—and they’re doing just fine.

