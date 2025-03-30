Where do Singaporeans go: Top travel trends in 2025

SINGAPORE: The latest Travel Trends report from Skyscanner, according to The Business Times, shows that more than half of 1,000 Singaporean travellers polled are excited to take more trips in 2025. However, the survey results show that Travellers aren’t just interested in going to popular places like Japan; they want new, meaningful experiences that go beyond the typical Holiday.

Easy planning for trips

Modern technology is becoming an important tool for travellers because it makes planning a vacation easier and less stressful. According to the Regional Director for South-East Asia and China for Booking.com, Mr. Anthony Lu, technology and creativity are working together to make a new era in travel.

He also emphasised that 80% of Singaporean travellers now use technology to plan their trips, and 54% are interested in using AI to create their own personalised itineraries. This tech-driven approach promises a more stress-free and convenient travel experience, which will make worries a lot less.

Looking for the stars

For people who like to travel at night, the idea of looking at the stars at night is becoming increasingly popular. Two-thirds of Singaporeans who travel want to go to places where they can see the night sky glittering with stars.

Many of them are also interested in seeing once-in-a-lifetime cosmic events and tracking constellations. Fifty-seven percent (57%) are even willing to book accommodations with little to no light pollution so that they can enjoy the night’s natural beauty.

In addition, Skyscanner’s data show that 40% of travelers want to sleep under the stars, and more than half want to see the Northern Lights.

Cool holidays

The trend of “coolcations” is growing as more people choose to travel to cooler places like Scandinavia in the summer. A 26% rise in bookings to these places has been seen by luxury tour operators like Scott Dunn.

These places offer a nice break from the heat and humidity, as well as cheaper prices and fewer people. Health and wellness are also becoming more important.

Skyscanner data show that 77% of travelers think vacations are important for building resilience, and 42% keep up with their wellness routines while they’re away. According to Booking.com’s survey, 62% are also interested in meaningful retreats that focus on nutrition, sleep, and exercise.

This shows that people are increasingly wanting to combine travel with health and wellness.

Holidays that won’t break the bank

Itineraries that are easy on the wallet are always in style, since many travelers are also looking for cheap ways to make their trips more interesting. A lot of people are going to thrift stores while they are on vacation; in fact, 68% of those who answered the survey were set on finding vintage deals while they were away.

This trend of “thrift trips” is part of a larger movement toward eco-friendly, low-cost travel that lets adventurers have great times without spending a lot of money, showing how Singaporeans are excited about a new era of travel that combines technology, health, and the environment.