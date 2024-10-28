Entertainment

When The Phone Rings: Heo Nam Jun and Chae Soo Bin reunite years after graduating from college

ByLydia Koh

October 28, 2024

KOREA: As reported by Soompi, MBC’s upcoming drama When the Phone Rings has released new preview stills!

When the Phone Rings is an adaptation of a webbook that centres around a couple in a convenient marriage who gets a threatening phone call, which creates tension and mystery.

Heo Nam Jun, Chae Soo Bin, and Yoo Yeon Seok are part of the cast for When The Phone Rings. 

Hong Hee Joo, played by Chae Soo Bin, is a sign language interpreter who had a childhood accident that left her voiceless. Heo Nam Jun plays Ji Sang Woo, a charismatic psychiatrist admired for his looks and kind nature.

Photo: Instagram/MBC Drama

What might lie ahead?

In the newly revealed images, Hee Joo and Sang Woo reconnect in sign language, marking their first meeting since graduation. This reunion scene raises questions about the depth of their connection and what might lie ahead.

In her empty marriage to Baek Sa Eon (Yoo Yeon Seok), Hee Joo often feels isolated. One day, she unexpectedly meets Sang Woo, a former college senior and past volunteer partner.

See also  New drama "The Number You Have Dialed" starring Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, and Jang Gyuri

Although they haven’t spoken in years, the two quickly reestablish their bond, communicating through sign language, with their interactions filled with warmth and familiarity.

Uncertainty about their relationship

Their reunion after years apart hints at a complex history between them. Sang Woo’s reappearance seems to provoke jealousy and suspicion in Hee Joo’s husband, Sa Eon, adding a layer of tension and uncertainty to their relationship.

When the Phone Rings premieres on Nov 22 at 9:50 pm KST, promising a story rich in romance and mystery.

Chae So Bin is a talented South Korean actress known for her versatile roles and captivating performances. She was born on July 10, 1994, in Anyang, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.

She gained recognition for her role in the popular historical drama “Love in the Moonlight” (2016), where she portrayed the intelligent and witty court lady Jo Ha Yeon.

