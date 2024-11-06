KOREA: According to Soompi, MBC’s upcoming drama When the Phone Rings offers a first look at Chae Soo Bin’s character!

The story of Hong Hee Joo (Chae Soo Bin) and Baek Sa Aeon (Yoo Yeon Seok), a couple who were married for convenience, is told in the drama based on a popular web novel.

Their relationship takes a dramatic turn after a mysterious, threatening phone call.

Making significant changes

Hong Hee Joo, a sign language interpreter who has been mute since a childhood injury, is portrayed by Chae Soo Bin.

Trapped in a marriage of convenience, she faces a terrifying ordeal when kidnapped by an unknown figure, leading her to reassess her life and make significant changes.

Chae Soo Bin shared her admiration for her character, saying, “I was moved by Hee Joo’s resilience and warmth. Despite her struggles, she begins to express her emotions and strives to change her life.”

Something accessible

She also discussed her efforts to portray sign language naturally on screen.

“As a sign language interpreter, I strived to make my signing seem genuine. Though I’m familiar with basic greetings in various languages, sign language was a fresh and demanding challenge.

I hope this drama can bring viewers closer to sign language and make it feel more approachable.”

On Nov 22 at 9:50 p.m. KST, When the Phone Rings will premiere.

Chae Soo Bin is a talented South Korean actress known for her versatile roles and captivating performances. In 2014, she debuted as an actress in the movie “My Dictator.”

Her role in the popular historical drama “Love in the Moonlight” from 2016 helped her gain recognition.

She quickly transitioned into leading roles in dramas like “The Rebel,” “Strongest Deliveryman,” “I’m Not a Robot,” “Where Stars Land,” and “A Piece of Your Mind.”

The gifted South Korean actor Yoo Yeon Seok is well-known for his compelling performances and wide range of roles.