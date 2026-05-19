When Pritam Singh became Eunos MP, no HDB block had undergone HIP—now only 2 are left

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party Member of Parliament (WP MP) Pritam Singh (Aljunied) gave residents of Blocks 651 to 672 Damai Ville at Eunos some good news, as the cluster had been chosen for the Home Improvement Programme (HIP).

He added that the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council had put up the blocks, which are located in the Jalan Tenaga/Damai cluster, for HIP for several years. The improvements will benefit as many as 1,697 households, he wrote, thanking the Housing & Development Board (HDB) and the Ministry of National Development (MND) as well.

When Mr Singh began representing Eunos in 2011, none of the blocks in the ward had undergone the HIP program. Mr Singh, who heads the WP, added that the ward comprises “well in excess of one hundred blocks and many thousands of households.”

Fast forward to today, there are only two blocks in Eunos waiting for HIP, Blk 613A and 613B Bedok Reservoir Road, and the MP said that the AHTC team will continue to put the remaining blocks up for the program.

The heavily subsidised HIP, launched by HDB in 2007, is designed to help residents of ageing flats to address common maintenance problems, such as pipe leaks and spalling concrete. Aside from essential improvements, residents may opt for modifications to make flats more elderly-friendly, including wheelchair ramps and grab bars, as well as other upgrades and improvements.

“For residents residing at Blk 633-649 at Jalan Tenaga, a HIP mini-exhibition for your cluster (HIP first announced in Feb 2025) will be held at the void of Blk 647 this upcoming Saturday and Sunday (23 and 24 May 2026) from 10 am to 4 pm.

A preliminary survey will also be carried out to assess support for the HIP program – please indicate your approval so that everyone can benefit from this heavily subsidised program (see slides relevant only to residents [citizen rate] living at Blk 633-649). 75% resident support is required for the project to proceed!” added Mr Singh.

FB screengrab/ Pritam Singh

On May 15, the MND and HDB said that over 18,000 HDB flats across Singapore had been chosen for improvement and upgrading works under the HIP, with more than S$253 million to be allocated for these works.

Since HIP started, around 379,000 households have benefitted under the Enhancement for Active Seniors (EASE) program, with the government spending around S$190 million to help elderly Singaporeans live safely in their homes. /TISG

Read also: Pritam Singh reminds residents to vote on HIP after upgrading did not get enough votes at Tiong Bahru blocks