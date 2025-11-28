Pritam Singh reminds residents to vote on HIP after upgrading did not get enough votes at Tiong Bahru blocks

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Pritam Singh (Aljunied) reminded residents to vote on an upcoming HDB Home Improvement Programme (HIP) so that it can proceed.

He took to social media on Monday (Nov 24) to issue this reminder, noting that for a recent similar HIP poll, not enough residents came to vote.

Mr Singh, who has represented the Eunos ward in Aljunied since 2011, noted that not only is the HIP a heavily taxpayer-subsidised upgrading program, but the opportunity for implementing it only occurs every 30 to 35 years. It requires 75 per cent of residents to vote in favour of upgrading either in person or by proxy.

“Last week, a HIP polling exercise in Tiong Bahru failed to meet this threshold for two blocks,” he wrote, adding that in the coming months, several precincts in Aljunied-Hougang, including Eunos, will have the chance of voting for HIP.

“Even if you have already renovated your unit, I would vote yes for HIP, and choose to opt out of any works that are not essential. Voting yes benefits everyone for a variety of reasons. For example, it allows your neighbour residing directly above your unit who may need the HIP for toilet renovation (and for a new layer of waterproofing to be applied), to benefit.

When your neighbour renovates his toilet, the possibility of inter-floor seepage into YOUR unit is significantly reduced going forward,” wrote Mr Singh, underlining how important HIP voting is, since it benefits everyone.

The WP MP also engaged with commenters on his post, answering questions and thanking them for suggestions.

“Would the HIP also add value to the resale price of the property? That would be a tangible value proposition to convince more to vote in favor, right?” a Facebook user asked.

Mr Singh replied that one could certainly make a case.

When a commenter wrote, “Many of my neighbors are also not aware of HIP program soon. A couple of posters inside or outside the lifts could help to improve awareness,” the MP thanked them and said that while a notice had been put up some months ago, he would have it returned to remind people of the upcoming HIP poll.

When another asked him to include “Blk 650 onwards as the toilet is deteriorating and needs attention,” Mr Singh wrote that the matter had been brought to his attention by residents, and added, “Unlike Blks 633-649 (which) were completed in 1992, Blks 650-672 were completed in 1995. Subject to the HDB’s budget etc., and AHTC continued nomination of the precinct, and other factors, HIP for Blk 650-672 should come through in the next few years.”

A commenter who did not see eye to eye with Mr Singh explained his situation and described himself as one of the “victims of HIP,” the MP advised him to bring the issue up with HDB, “and through your MP if necessary.” /TISG

Read also: Pritam Singh says widening of Eunos footpath will make ‘a good place for new generation of NSmen to train & play their part for SG’