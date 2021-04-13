Entertainment Arts When Kareena Kapoor claimed she didn't need National Awards, Priyanka Chopra called...

When Kareena Kapoor claimed she didn’t need National Awards, Priyanka Chopra called it ‘sour grapes’

Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra on rumoured tiff

when-kareena-kapoor-claimed-she-didn’t-need-national-awards,-priyanka-chopra-called-it-‘sour-grapes’

India — Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra shared the Koffee with Karan couch in 2019, publicly ending their rumoured tiff with each other. In the episode, Kareena had addressed the remarks she had made against Priyanka on the same show in 2012, and said that she was just trying to have fun.

In the 2012 episode, host Karan Johar had asked Kareena about winning National Awards and how important they are to her. Kareena has never won a National Award while Priyanka had received one for Fashion, in 2010.

Kareena had said, “I don’t want the National Award… I seriously don’t need any such thing. I would only want the audience to go and watch the film once and that will be more than enough for me. Once everybody should see the movie and say it is a good watch.” Later in the episode, Karan asked her what she would like to ask Priyanka, and she said, “I wonder where Priyanka got her accent from”.

Priyanka was asked to respond to Kareena’s comment during an interview with NDTV. She said, “Well I guess if you don’t have one (National Award) then, it’s just sour grapes, you know. What do I say?” In an episode of Koffee with Karan, she addressed Kareena’s remark about her accent, saying, “I think it’s the same place that her boyfriend gets it from”. She was referring to Saif Ali Khan, whom Kareena was dating at the time.

But two years ago, Kareena talked about why they were making such remarks about each other. “I think we didn’t even know each other. We never spent time enough with each other. By the time we did, we really started to get along. But till we didn’t do that, it was just weird energy created by people,” she had said.

Karan asked if them both being exes to Shahid Kapoor had a role to play. Priyanka said, "Actually, that was not a point of contention. It was the only point of commonality." Kareena agreed with her and said, "Yeah, exactly!"

