SINGAPORE: After a man could not get his money, he lent a friend, netizens gave him some piece of advice.

Many appeared to be speaking from experience since not getting their money back from someone who borrowed it appears to be something many have in common, as it was for the man who wrote to the crowd-sourced news site STOMP to share his story.

Last month, a friend borrowed S$100 from the Stomper, Mr Ang, but the incident left him with regrets because this “friend,” Jason, refused to give it back, even if he had promised to pay the money as soon as possible.

He had lent the money to his friend for the same reason that many of us have: a desire to help someone we know.

Since Jason has four children, Mr Ang figured he needed the money. He, therefore, got past the initial reluctance he felt to lend Jason money.

The problem is that the money he let his friend borrow wasn’t just from him. While Mr Ang put in S$40, three other people put in S$20 each to make up the S$100 Mr Ang’s friend said he needed.

He then sent the money to Jason via Paynow.

However, things turned for the worse when he asked Jason to pay him back after a month. He explained that he had asked others to chip in for the amount Jason needed, adding, “Hope you understand we (are) also having a hard time.”

Jason got angry and told him that if he wanted the money back, Mr Ang should come to his house and take it.

He told STOMP, “But I told him I was busy with work and kids. I asked him if he could ‘Paynow’ me. He got angry and said, ‘You pay tips $100. Now want to chase me for $100?'”

To make matters worse, when Mr Ang repeatedly asked Jason why he wouldn’t return the amount he borrowed when it was only S$100, Jason replied, “Hmmm, feeding the dog is more important.”

Commenters were largely sympathetic to Mr Ang, with some even telling him that people should “Never lend others money.”

“When you lend money, it’s very easy, but when you try to collect the money back, it’s as hard as climbing a mountain,” wrote one.

Another wrote, “If you are prepared to lend money, be prepared to lose it. If you cannot afford to lose the money (or the relationship), don’t do it at all.”

Others agreed with this, writing that lending money can sometimes result in losing friends and money. “Remember, guys, when it comes to money, no one is your friend,” another advised. /TISG

