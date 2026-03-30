When a distant war hits home: How global conflict impacts a family

Kuala Lumpur: A war in the Middle East may feel geographically distant, but its effects are increasingly felt across households in the ASEAN region. As online discussions grow, a common realisation is emerging that when conflict disrupts global energy markets, oil prices rise, inflation follows, and daily life becomes more expensive. What begins as a geopolitical crisis quickly evolves into a tangible economic strain for the middle class, particularly in countries where most essentials are imported, and it becomes a structural vulnerability highlighted by Reuters and The Diplomat.

The Chain Reaction of Soaring Oil

At a household level, rising global oil prices have near-immediate consequences. Higher fuel costs ripple through the economy, creating a domino effect on everyday expenses. For example, in Singapore, electricity bills rise as most of its power is generated from imported natural gas (about 95%), according to the Energy Market Authority. Reports by The Straits Times indicate that if fuel prices remain elevated due to geopolitical tensions, electricity tariffs are likely to increase over time, as fuel costs form a significant component and tariffs are reviewed quarterly. This is also the case in most of the ASEAN nations, where high fuel prices are having their toll on commodity prices.

Transport costs also climb, whether through higher petrol prices or fare adjustments. At the same time, basic goods become more expensive as shipping and logistics costs increase. In Singapore, where over 90% of food is imported according to the Singapore Food Agency, and in other ASEAN countries, these cost pressures are transmitted quickly and broadly across the economy.

The common economic response

1. Tighter budgets and postponed plans

For middle-class households, rising costs translate into sustained pressure on monthly budgets. This extends beyond marginal spending adjustments and reflects deeper structural changes in daily life. Discretionary expenses such as dining out, enrichment classes, and short holidays are often the first to be reduced.

Long-term financial decisions are also affected. Households may delay upgrading to larger homes, postpone major purchases, or reassess education plans. As the cost of essentials from groceries to utilities continues to rise, financial priorities are reshaped. To cope, some individuals turn to additional income streams, including gig work or freelance opportunities, trends observed by organisations such as the OECD and the International Monetary Fund.

2. The small business connection

The impact extends beyond households to the businesses that support them. Many families rely on income from small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which are particularly vulnerable to rising operating costs. Increased expenses for rent, utilities, and logistics compress profit margins and limit wage growth.

For example, neighbourhood food vendors may raise prices or reduce portion sizes in response to higher ingredient and transportation costs. This creates a dual pressure on households: expenses increase while income growth slows. This dynamic has been widely noted by institutions such as the Asian Development Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Facing the future

In the short term, households may adapt by tightening budgets, prioritising essentials, and stretching limited resources. However, the challenge is ultimately structural. Strengthening energy security, stabilising supply chains, and cushioning households from external shocks will require sustained policy attention, as emphasised by the International Energy Agency. Without such measures, the burden of global instability will continue to fall most heavily on everyday households.

In this region, where global disruptions are quickly transmitted into domestic costs, adaptability is not optional; it is necessary. As distant conflicts increasingly shape local economic realities, the central question is no longer whether households will be affected, but how prepared they are to manage the impact. In an era of uncertainty, resilience, community support, and forward planning will remain essential to navigating an increasingly volatile global landscape.