‘What’s that smell?’ — Netizen asks why Marina Bay suddenly reeks of manure

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

SINGAPORE: If you’ve recently sauntered around Singapore’s famous Marina Bay and caught a scent of something less-than-agreeable in the air, you’re not alone. Over the past week, locals and office workers have taken to social media—particularly Reddit—to sympathise and solve an unidentified smell that’s plainly been dangling in the air — Why does the whole Marina Bay expanse smell like dung?

The initial post was as candid as it was significant: “Why does the whole Marina Bay area smell like manure? Has been for a week. Very strong smell blanketing the whole area. Is there some manure factory nearby?”

Then came a torrent of replies.

One Redditor, who works in an office within that zone, quickly presented some insight: “Our offices are there, so I know a thing or two. NParks has just distributed fertiliser on all the greenery around the Marina Bay area. Will need ‘a few weeks for it to dissipate’ apparently. Still nasty, especially with the humidity.”

That appears to be the most probable elucidation—good, antiquated fertiliser, and not just any fertiliser, but the kind that brings you memories of cow grassland on a scorching afternoon. The odour, strengthened by Singapore’s dampness, has become a prominent occurrence in the otherwise unspoiled business and leisure area.

Others joined in with their experiences. “OMG YAAAR,” one netizen exclaimed. “I was just thinking the same and wanted to post on Reddit also. LOL. Glad you asked—have to breathe shallowly every time I pass that field.”

Some picked humour as their coping mechanism—“I farted… Thought no one would notice. Sorry…”

Others presumed that it might be barge-related: “Probably planting works going on somewhere… In the absence of that, maybe a barge offshore somewhere carrying a load of fertiliser.”

Based on the post’s responses, everything points back to the fertiliser. NParks, Singapore’s National Parks Board, sporadically treats green spaces around the city with organic fertiliser to preserve the opulent landscape gardening that the tiny nation is renowned for. Regrettably, it’s not always a scent-free process.

So, if you’re passing through Marina Bay and find yourself holding your breath—or breathing superficially, like one ingenious Redditor—you now know why. It’s not a cesspit issue, not an offshore accident, and not an impish barge. It’s just the price of keeping Singapore green and alive.

The odour should dwindle in a week or two. Until then, maybe pack a box of handkerchiefs? 

