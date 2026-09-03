‘What was the lowest point of your marriage?’: Singaporeans share their stories and how they moved forward

SINGAPORE: Being married is not always rainbows and butterflies. Many married couples are navigating their own personal crises and having issues with their long-term commitment. With this, a netizen curiously started an online discussion on Reddit, asking what the lowest point of people’s marriages was. Many shared their own vulnerable stories about their struggles and how they overcame these.

One netizen admitted that at first, they struggled financially for a while, and it became an issue in their relationship. However, at the end of the day, they still focus on what they have at the moment and do their favourite things together.

Another netizen claimed that having no kids two years into their marriage and becoming pressured by relatives about having one became a struggle for them.

“We were constantly bickering with each other. Then one afternoon everything changed when preg results turned out positive. Fast forward 17 years and two amazing kids later, we’re still going strong,” the netizen added.

For some, it was when their partner became untruthful and started keeping secrets.

“Lying. No other partner but lying about work and hanging out elsewhere and not telling me. I told my other half they can decide between those friends they’re with that night or me. I’ll respect their decision and walk away if that’s their choice. They chose to stay. We worked it out. It was a rough couple of months,” a netizen admitted.

Others further added that it was when they needed to get along with their partner’s family members, especially when they got involved in the couple’s problems and decisions.

“Reading some of these comments makes me glad to feel that I’m divorced and thriving,” a netizen concluded.

This discussion shows that there is no marriage immune to crisis. There will be financial strains, familial issues, and unexpected challenges that may come their way. However, while not every couple weathers the storm, there are stories that still show that lasting relationships are held together by shared willingness to communicate, rebuild trust, and choose each other when times get tough.