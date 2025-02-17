Getting promoted to a new role is a momentous achievement, but it often comes with a wave of uncertainty. If you’ve just been given the responsibility of a position that feels beyond your current skill set, you’re not alone. Many professionals face the daunting challenge of stepping into roles they feel unprepared for. The good news? You don’t have to navigate this experience alone. With the right mindset, strategies, and support, you can not only survive this transition but thrive in it.

According to an article published by the Straits Times, here’s what to do when you’re promoted to a role you feel unprepared for:

Understand the reason behind the promotion

In today’s work environment, many organisations prioritise promoting internal candidates over hiring externally. Sujata Biswas, a talent and transformation leader for consultancy Mercer Singapore, explains that internal candidates are often preferred because they already understand the company culture and have established relationships within teams. They can “hit the ground running”, making them valuable assets.

This internal promotion trend reflects a commitment by employers to build talent rather than buy it. The rationale is that organisations may prefer to promote employees who are nearly ready for a larger role — those who are about 80 to 90 per cent prepared — and offer the necessary support, such as mentoring or training, to bridge the gap. In this light, being promoted may not necessarily mean you’re fully ready, but rather that your employer sees your potential and is willing to invest in your growth.

Assess the source of your apprehension

If you’re feeling unprepared for your new role, it’s crucial to reflect on why you’re experiencing this uncertainty. Ms Biswas points out that sometimes, new responsibilities may not align with an employee’s strengths or interests. For instance, a technical expert who thrives in hands-on work might be uncomfortable with managing others, which can come with a promotion. If your hesitation stems from taking on unfamiliar tasks or new leadership responsibilities, it’s essential to understand that these feelings are natural and part of the adjustment process.

Having an honest conversation with your manager can help identify what aspects of the role you’re struggling with and offer clarity on how to approach these challenges. Being open about your concerns may lead to the support you need, whether that’s additional training, mentorship, or even a shift in responsibilities that better align with your skills.

Seek support and establish clear career pathways

When adjusting to a new role, it’s essential to seek guidance and develop a clear strategy for growth. Ms Biswas emphasises the value of transparent career pathways within organizations, allowing employees to grow at their own pace and pursue roles that align with their aspirations. By offering clear options for career development, companies reduce the risk of employees feeling disconnected from the nature of their promotion.

Mentoring and coaching can also help employees navigate new responsibilities, while managers should maintain ongoing communication and feedback. Regular check-ins and achievable goal-setting can significantly boost your confidence in handling challenges and help you succeed in your new position. With the right support in place, you can overcome the apprehension surrounding your promotion and step into the role with greater confidence and clarity.

You can still thrive even if unprepared

It’s normal to feel unsure when promoted to a new role, but understanding your employer’s reasoning behind the promotion, assessing your concerns, and seeking the right support can help ease the transition. Organisations that invest in their internal talent, providing career growth opportunities, and fostering open communication, create an environment where employees can thrive — even in roles they initially feel unprepared for.