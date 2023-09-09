What to do when you feel super sleepy at work?

SINGAPORE: A Reddit user shared that he always feels sleepy at work, especially during mid-afternoon.

u/tossaway3244 asked in r/askSingapore: “And why am I the only one in my whole office that feels this way?!”

He then added that he kept reading about having a mid-afternoon “slump” and it is a “common thing” and usually occurs at 3pm or after lunch hour.

“However, if it is so common, then why do all my colleagues always all look perfectly awake and fine?? I dont get it. It’s not like they ate any less than me and the colleagues I eat lunch with always eat heavy, alongside drinks like BBT,” the user added.

Others commented on the post and shared their experiences and gave advice. Many concluded that this happens due to an “insulin spike”.

One user stated: “Cut the carbs during lunch. Just keep to high protein food or Veges. Also avoid early morning coffee. Get your coffee maybe 2-3 hours after waking up and have had plenty of water before your first cup. I tried above changes and it works for me. (not sure if it will for you).”

Another user remarked: “Usually an insulin trough after lunch will cause this. Have less carbs for lunch. Add more vegetables and protein. It’ll even out your blood sugar.”

Another user suggested: “Power naps. Find an empty room or quiet area, shuteye for 10-15mins”, “We tend to have heavy lunch, that’s the problem”, “Might be a sign of fatty/ unhealthy liver. Try cut out sugar and reduce simple carbs from your diet,” and “eat lighter, less carbs”.

“Not good advice but I pinch and punch myself. A lot of bruises but v.effective,” said one more user.

A commenter also stated: “It’s the bbt that keeps them awake in the afternoons, bbt is life.”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

Related Posts