What to do if your “previous employer refused to be your job referee?” — SG jobseeker asks

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean shared on social media that her previous employer suddenly refused to act as her referee and ghosted her without any explanation.

“I’m basically just curious about the reason why I got ghosted. I know they’re not obligated to help me but I thought most employers will agree to help since many job applications require referees,” she wrote on r/askSingapore.

“It’s my first time asking for a referee so I don’t know what to expect. I’m not angry about it, though, just surprised. What should I do?”

In response to her post, several Singaporean Redditors shared that this behaviour is, unfortunately, quite common among job seekers.

They pointed out that many face similar challenges when transitioning between jobs because their previous employers refuse to offer assistance once the working relationship ends.

One Redditor expressed, “Welcome to the working world. Now you know the true character of your ‘boss’.” Another Redditor emphasized that nobody is obligated to act as her referee, so she should quickly find an alternative.

Additionally, they suggested that if the company she’s applying to insists on her previous boss as a referee, she should provide her boss’s work email. If further information is needed, the company will contact her.

She should also be prepared to offer another referee from the same department as a backup if requested.

One Redditor suggested that the Singaporean ask the HR director to provide a reference instead.

She explained that HR would be a wise and excellent choice because they have access to her performance appraisals and employment history records.

Alternatively, the Redditor advised finding someone familiar with her work from her previous company who was of the same or higher rank as her superior.

Drawing from their experience with reference checks, they explained that having multiple referees is helpful since some bosses can be uncooperative.

What to do if your previous employer refuses to be your referee

There are numerous reasons why your previous employers may be ignoring your requests to be your referee.

According to VIQU, a specialist IT recruitment agency based in the UK, one potential explanation is that the employer has transitioned to a new role in a different company.

This change could have brought about a shift in priorities, making it challenging for them to respond promptly to reference requests. It could also be because they are currently swamped with work.

Another aspect to consider is that your previous employers may not feel comfortable providing a positive reference for you. Regardless, it’s essential to move forward and not be stuck as to why they refuse to lend you a helping hand.

Alternatively, consider reaching out to someone else within the company for a reference.

Check with your prospective employer to see if they would gladly accept a reference from a coworker in the same team, from HR, or even from a different manager within the organization.

Also, include at least three to four referees in your application, with two serving as backups if your primary referee does not answer your reference request.

Tips for requesting a reference

To avoid getting ghosted, here are some things Indeed, a worldwide employment website for job listings, recommends for future applications:

Approach them and explain why you selected them as your referee. This act demonstrates that you value their opinion and believe they are the best person to provide prospective employers with information about your skills, experience, and character.

Let them know how grateful you are. When asking them to be your reference, keep in mind that you are asking someone in a higher role to spare their time and effort for you. Let them know how much you appreciate their gesture.

Ask for personal contact details. This ensures that their phone number or email address is still the same. Also, if you plan to list your colleague as a backup, it’s courteous to touch base with them beforehand and ensure they’re comfortable providing a reference. It’s also good to connect with them on LinkedIn.

Verify if they’re still with the same company. If you’ve been away from your old job for a few months, your supervisor or coworker might have moved on to a new role or company.

Make the process easier for them. Give them all the details they need or offer a reference template that they can use as a guide when providing a reference for you.

Read also: “Is this normal or strange?” — Job seeker asks if job interviewers should be asking about her religion, siblings, and former company’s boss’s age

Featured image by Depositphotos