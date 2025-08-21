// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: Depositphotos/ fizkes (for illustration purposes only)
Relationships
2 min.Read

‘What is this round up concept?’ — Singapore woman curious why men lie about their height on dating apps

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: Surprised by how often men seem to misrepresent their height online, one woman decided to bring the topic to social media, hoping to understand why this keeps happening.

In a post on the r/SingaporeRaw subreddit, she shared her own experiences navigating the world of dating apps. The woman explained that she stands at 180 cm tall, and whenever she chats with men on these platforms, many of them claim to be her height as well.

But reality, she said, often doesn’t match up. “When we meet up, they are clearly shorter. Like at least 5 cm short,” she wrote.

Clearly baffled by the phenomenon, she posed a cheeky question to the online community: “What happened? What is this round-up concept? Or did you lose your forehead on the way to meet me? Before y’all come at me, I’ve dated short guys and had no issues with it. I just don’t understand the logic behind lying about your height when it’s so blatant???”

“Give the guys a break.”

Her post sparked a lively discussion on the platform, with many Redditors chiming in on why men might feel the need to “round up” their height on dating apps.

One said, “Because being 180 cm gets matched? So men lie to join the competition. Those that don’t lie often don’t get matched and are undesired.”

Another shared their personal experience, saying, “Used dating apps as a short guy, usually get less matches, decent-looking guy, but 164 cm. Played around with the height, and at around 185 cm, I got six times the amount of matches than I did at 164 cm.”

“Maybe they just want to have a feel of getting more chances to talk to different people, and hopefully a rapport good enough that the other party would not mind their height in the long term, I guess?”

Not everyone, however, reacted kindly to the question. Some Redditors called out the woman for her hypocrisy, pointing out that it’s not only men who misrepresent themselves online.

One user fired back, “Why do girls use filters for their pictures, and what’s their strategy once they meet up? Same as the guys who lie about their height. Hope you like them enough, and hope for the best to overlook that.”

Another wrote, “Why do girls lie about their size? Why do girls lie about their personality? It’s all the same; there is no saint or saintess in this world, and people will inflate or exaggerate certain metrics to increase their odds of finding someone. In the dating scene, girls are living on easy mode. So, give the guys a break.”

In other news, an employee recently shared on social media that he feels “stuck in a company that runs like it’s still the 1980s.”

Detailing his experience on Reddit’s r/askSingapore forum, he explained that he had recently joined a family-owned listed company, only to find the work culture outdated and, in his words, “toxic.”

“The CEO is overly demanding, which sets the tone for everyone else, the General Manager (GM) included.” As a result, he said the environment has become so stifling that only employees in their 50s seem able to endure it, while younger staff typically leave within one to two years.

Read more: Employee ‘stuck in a company that runs like it’s still the 1980s’ admits he’s now just coasting through work

