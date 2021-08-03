“What is the punishment for a guy who disrespects durian?” “Unfriend instantly”: Netizens hold debate about hating on or loving durians

In response to a meme shared over the weekend about durians being called disgusting by people who aren’t fans of the fruit, netizens have held a debate on the matter.

The durian fruit is infamously known for its string smell, which some find pungent and foul. This has caused the fruit to be banned in certain public spaces, such as on public transportation vehicles and hotels in Singapore.

However, despite this, the fruit also has its own fan base. Now that it is in season in Singapore, it has been the talk of the town recently, with netizens getting all riled up over a video that showed whole durians being deep-fried, skin and all.

While many enjoy the fruit on its own, it has also been incorporated into a wide range of different dishes in Singapore, including cakes and porridges.

A meme about that was uploaded on the Facebook page SGAG on Saturday (Jul 31) seemed to summon both sides of the durian battle, with some sharing reasons as to why they don’t like the fruit and others defending it.

“When someone tells me that durians are disgusting,” the meme’s caption read. Under these words was a photo of a man checking the temperature of another. The subtitle of the picture read, “No fever. So you’ve lost your mind. Time to take your medication.”

Some netizens were quick to explain their reasons for not liking the fruit, listing its “unpleasant smell.” One even called for people to “Start accepting that people who don’t like (or) eat durian exist. Yes, I’m one of them,” she wrote, “I tried it before but I really cannot take it.”

On the other hand, other netizens rode along with the wave of the joke, with one asking “What is the punishment for a guy who disrespect(s) durian?” Another answered the meme’s question, saying, “Unfriend (them) instantly. Treat them like people who chose not to be vaccinated.”

Meanwhile, many users tagged their friends in the comments section of the meme. /TISG

