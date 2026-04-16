What does ‘making it’ in Singapore really mean? Netizens share their views

Life in Singapore is truly fast-paced, and it costs a lot–living in HDB flats, working hard from 9 to 5, and high prices of products and services are completely normal. However, a Redditor curiously asked what making it in life’ means when one is living in said country? Is it acquiring a nice condo? Earning lots of money? Or simply having a balance between work and life? Netizens shared their thoughts.

For some, it is about having money in Singapore and having enough investments. For others, it is to be able to have more flexibility and time to appreciate all the important things in life.

One netizen declared that everyone is trying to survive with dignity, and claimed: “As long as I have enough to provide for myself and the people I love, to ensure they can live fulfilled lives built on strong relationships and support and love, I don’t really need anything more than that.”

Another comment shared that his definition of being successful is having the ability to bring her parents on all expenses-paid vacations yearly. One more netizen remarked that it is being healthy and having time to work out and do various hobbies.

“Ordering fish at a caifan store,” a netizen simply shared.

“Absolute freedom. I can do what I like, anytime I like, with anyone I like. I can say no anytime,” another netizen said.

Moreover, a commenter also admitted: “You haven’t grown up to understand ‘making it in life’ has nothing to do with material things…Making it in life is having someone to take care of and having someone to care for you. It’s contributing to society in a tangible way (not broadly like paying taxes) and seeing the results of your contribution. Have a healthy and happy family. Be healthy and happy yourself. This will give meaning in life, a sense of completion.”

This thread shows that ‘making it in life’ in Singapore is very personal, and it varies from one individual to another. It is to be remembered that true success is what makes one happy and fulfilled—finding joy in the business of the country.