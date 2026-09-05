What do you think is considered late in Singapore? Netizens share their thoughts

SINGAPORE: In a bustling city where everyone is on their feet and every second seems to be a big deal, a netizen curiously wondered what is really considered late in Singapore.

On a Reddit post, a netizen further questioned how long the acceptable time is for someone to wait for a friend who promised to meet up before realising that it is okay to walk away. This sparked a very interesting discussion among netizens about the relevance of time and how punctuality is accepted in societal norms.

For some, the most acceptable waiting time for people is 30 minutes maximum. One admitted: “I usually give a 10 min grace period after the agreed meeting time; after that, I will drop a text if they haven’t before. After 30 mins plus grace period, I walk away.”

Another netizen declared that it really depends on the pattern of behaviour of the other person. For example, if his/her friend has never been late before, he/she is willing to wait for an hour and a half. However, if the friend is known to be tardy, 30 minutes is best.

Some depend on convenience, considering their travel and downtime. One remarked: “If they’re travelling to meet me near my office or home, 1 hour no problem since I can chill and do other things first.”

One more netizen claimed that he/she won’t go to the meeting point if the other person did not reply to his/her texts because of last-minute cancellations and change of plans.

“We don’t meet at a specific meeting point. We name the mall, and whoever arrives first can shop around until the other arrives. That’s when we’ll move to an actual shop as a meeting point. Usually it’s the shop that the person who arrived first ended up in and is taking a long time trying stuff there,” another netizen shared his/her experience.

“I’ll wait for them as long as they are contactable tbh. Some just have bad time management/ things pop up,” a comment concluded.

At the end of the day, people may have different views on what is acceptable or not. It is important to remember that being on time is important, and it is a sign of respect to talk to others and explain why one is late. A simple text can turn waiting into understanding.