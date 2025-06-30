‘What do you think about up-and-coming Filipina ace Alexandra Eala?’ Redditor asks

INTERNATIONAL: Young Filipina Alexandra Eala has been making her name in professional tennis by achieving a career-high WTA singles ranking of World No. 56 as of June 2025. At 20 years old, Eala became the first Filipina to achieve such a milestone.

She also became the first Filipina to reach the semifinals of a WTA 1000 event at the 2025 Miami Open, where she defeated top-ranked players such as World No. 5 Madison Keys and World No. 2 Iga Swiatek. Her remarkable performance continued at the 2025 Eastbourne Open, where she also made her WTA Tour final appearance.

With her popularity growing, a Redditor was curious to know how other tennis fans view the rising Filipina star. The Redditor asked, “What do you think about up-and-coming Filipina ace Alexandra Eala? 🎾”

This sparked an interesting discussion as tennis enthusiasts shared their thoughts and opinions.

One Redditor commented that her popularity may put the young athlete under pressure: “Considering the fact that she ‘only’ had two decent runs at tournaments, one 1000 and one 250, the hype around her is extreme. Of course, she is a very marketable person—outgoing personality, sweet smile, lots of talent, and she is the first Filipino player ever to get that far in tennis. So I totally get that media people jump on her… But hyping up such a young player like that, who just started on the pro-tour, can also lead to massive pressure and potential failures. Same with Fonseca, who has an insane hypetrain behind him, so I really hope that they have a good team around them that can shield them a little bit from the massive attention and expectations.”

Moreover, some Redditors stated that Eala needed to improve her serve. One commented: “From what little I’ve seen of her, she plays fearlessly, but has lapses in concentration and a baby serve. There are players who use serve as just a point starter, and then there are those who serve so meekly that every service point of theirs is crazy attackable. She’s in the second group right now… Fortunately for her, lapses in concentration aren’t unusual for someone her age, and she’s not particularly short for a WTA player, so serve is something she can definitely work on in order to make the most of her height. Could have a great career either way.”

Another Redditor said, “If she doesn’t improve her serve, she is not making deep runs in major tournaments. Even if it is not her strength, it cannot be such a liability as it is today… Her second serve is basically a hit me ball in the middle of the service box… That said, I like the rest of her game, and she has a real personality on and off the court. Hopefully, she can improve the obvious areas.”

More netizens saw the potential of the young Filipina and remarked: “She has a lot of potential. Her performance at Eastbourne last week showed that her Miami performance earlier this year was not a one-hit wonder. Her shot making is good but needs to improve her serve and consistency… As an Asian myself, I’m super proud of her success so far!” and “I love her. Her game is so exciting to watch, but there are lots of things she needs to improve. Hopefully, she can.”

On social media, Alexandra Eala shared her success with her fans and said: “A WTA trophy!🥹… Thank you everyone for the love❤️ This has to be one of the toughest losses of my early career, but I firmly believe that it’s these moments that make you stronger and shape your character. Though I’m so happy with the positive week, it’s full speed ahead to @wimbledon … I have a date with center court😉”

Netizens commented on the post and said: “Heads up! Just the beginning ✨🦾👏🏽”, “Keep on Alex! Great job! I’m sure that you will play many more finals! 😘”, and “Your time will come soon Alex❤️ keep going! Believe!”