MALAYSIA: As Malaysia transitions into an ageing society, with the proportion of citizens aged 65 and above expected to double from 7% to 14% by 2044, the roles and contributions of the elderly in the workforce have become increasingly significant. This demographic shift underscores the importance of financial independence among older adults and highlights their adaptability and resilience in a dynamic job market, as noted by The World Bank.

Rapid ageing means that Malaysians are living longer, healthier lives, but it also presents challenges regarding financial security during retirement. Many elderly individuals continue to work to maintain financial independence and to stay active within their communities. The World Bank highlights that older Malaysians often remain in the workforce to supplement their income and to stay engaged.

Typical roles for elderly Malaysians

Elderly Malaysians engage in various occupations, often influenced by their previous work experience, physical capabilities, and available opportunities. A discussion on Reddit, an online community platform, reveals several roles commonly pursued by older individuals:

Drivers: Many seniors, particularly those who enjoy driving, opt for roles as taxi or e-hailing drivers. One user shared, “My late dad was a taxi driver. He loved driving. This was before Grab and Uber.” This role offers flexible hours and the opportunity to interact with diverse individuals.

Promotional Work in Retail: Some elderly individuals take part-time positions in retail environments, such as at mall sampling counters. This allows them to engage with the public and remain active without the demands of full-time employment.

E-Hailing Services: With the rise of platforms like Grab, some seniors have transitioned to e-hailing services, appreciating their flexibility and autonomy.

Challenges faced by the elderly in the job market

Despite their willingness to work, elderly Malaysians often encounter challenges:

Age Restrictions: Certain professions impose age limits. For instance, security guard positions may have an age cap, limiting opportunities for older individuals.

Physical Demands: Jobs requiring prolonged standing or physical exertion can be unsuitable for the elderly, so they must search for roles that align with their physical capabilities.

Ageism: Biases against older workers can hinder their employment prospects, as some employers may prefer younger candidates.

Cultural attitudes and the value of experience

Malaysian cultural perspectives highly value the wisdom and experience of the elderly. Many seniors leverage their extensive knowledge by mentoring younger generations or engaging in community activities. This allows them to contribute meaningfully and helps preserve cultural values and practices.

Elderly Malaysians continue to play an essential role in the nation’s workforce, driven by economic needs, a desire for social engagement, and the aspiration to remain active contributors to society. Their resilience and adaptability support their personal well-being and enrich the broader community, highlighting the importance of inclusive employment practices that value the contributions of all age groups.

