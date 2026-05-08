‘What did a stranger do that made your day?’: Singaporeans share small acts of kindness

SINGAPORE: A simple act of kindness can brighten someone’s day, and a recent Reddit post has sparked a wave of positive stories online.

One netizen shared that a stranger once offered to share an umbrella with them while they were waiting to cross the road during a heavy downpour.

“It was during lunch break and I really needed to get back to my workplace fast,” the user wrote.

The experience left a lasting impression, and the Redditor said they have since made it a point to extend the same kindness to others.

Curious about similar experiences, the user then asked: “What did a stranger do that made your day?”

Many netizens responded with their own stories.

One recalled feeling nervous while crossing a busy road when a “beng-looking” man stepped in to guide and help them across. Another user replied: “Hahaha, beautiful tough exterior, sweet interior personality.”

Another netizen shared that someone helped stop a bus by waving to the driver while she was running to catch it. She added that she has since done the same for others.

“Since then, I’ve also made it a point to help signal the driver not to drive off yet when someone is desperately running for the bus,” she said.

Some shared more unexpected acts of kindness. One user said a stranger, who happened to be a masseuse, helped massage their legs during a severe cramp at a busy hawker centre.

Others pointed out that even small gestures can make a difference, such as drivers slowing down to let others pass or people saying thank you when someone holds the lift door.

The thread quickly filled with similar accounts, showing how small acts of kindness can leave a lasting impression.

Several users also said these moments encouraged them to pay it forward in their own ways.