MALAYSIA: In a pivotal move for Southeast Asian diving, Wendy Ng, a former Olympian who proudly represented Malaysia, has joined Singapore Aquatics as a talent development coach. Her decision to embrace this new role follows her retirement from competitive diving in April 2024, marking a fresh chapter in her illustrious career.

A decorated diving career

Ms Ng, 30, has been a beacon of excellence in the diving world, competing in three Olympic Games (2012, 2016, and 2020). Over her 14-year career, she earned a reputation as one of Malaysia’s top springboard divers. In an emotional farewell video posted in April 2024, Ms Ng announced her retirement, saying she was stepping away “with no regrets” and expressing gratitude for the experiences she gained throughout her career. Her announcement was reported by The Star, which highlighted her profound contribution to Malaysian diving.

Joining Singapore aquatics

Shortly after retiring, Ms Ng accepted an offer to become a talent development coach with Singapore Aquatics. In this position, she will foster young diving talent in Singapore, a country striving to strengthen its presence on the international diving stage. According to an article in the New Straits Times (NST), Wendy’s decision reflects her ongoing passion for the sport and her desire to contribute to its growth from a new vantage point.

In an interview with the NST, Singapore Aquatics expressed excitement about her addition to their coaching roster. They cited her wealth of experience as an invaluable asset to nurturing the next generation of divers.

Diving’s growing popularity in Singapore

Ms Ng’s move coincides with a growing interest in diving among Singapore’s youth. The Straits Times (ST) reported that the Singapore Inter-Schools Diving Championships saw the number of Under-12 participants more than double—from 42 in 2019 to 92 in 2022. Singapore Aquatics believes Ms Ng’s presence will further energise this momentum, inspiring young athletes to aim for success on the global stage.

An inspirational new chapter

Ms Ng’s transition from being a competitor to a mentor signifies her dedication to the sport she loves. Her illustrious career is a testament to what passion and hard work can achieve. With her new role in Singapore, Ms Ng is poised to make a meaningful impact on the region’s diving community. As The Star and NST reported, this move represents a personal leap of faith for Ms Ng and an exciting development for Singapore’s ambitions in competitive diving.