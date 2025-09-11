‘Welcome to SG,’ netizens joke after track fault at Tanah Merah – Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: After yet another track fault delayed train services on Wednesday (September 10), local Reddit users poked fun at the situation, writing that this would be a “Welcome to Singapore” for visitors and joking that the track fault would give “our tourists the authentic Singapore experience”.

September has not been kind so far to commuters, as it kicked off with two service disruptions on the first couple of days of the month. On September 1, the Circle Line (CCL) was affected by a disruption between the Marina Bay and Promenade stations that lasted 40 minutes. On the evening of September 2, commuters on the North-South Line (NSL) faced another delay, with Woodlands, Admiralty, Sembawang, Canberra and Yishun stations affected by another disruption.

The successive disruptions even led a Reddit user to post an MRT Breakdown Bingo card for September.

On September 10, u/goldenpummel posted the latest version of the bingo card when disruptions hit multiple East-West Line stations.

Track fault at Tanah Merah – Changi Airport

As for the airport track fault, u/Ski2Alps posted a photo of people waiting in a queue to board a train bound for Changi.

“A lot of people at the airport MRT… staff made announcements about a track fault along this particular line. Saw that the train is only going between airport and Expo… Fellow airport bros, pls try to seek alternate arrangements,” the post author wrote.

A commenter who claimed to be present when this occurred added, “Lmao i’m here now too, next train was 13 mins now 7. They closed the door too when people were still going in and some guy’s foot got stuck between the platform doors.”

One wrote, “Wait until tourists have to disembark from the train and walk along the tracks to the next station. Now that will be an experience worth vlogging about.”

In response to this, another chimed in with “This will get us into BBC again… ‘tourists risk their lives to disembark during train breakdown’.”

On August 15, a video of passengers walking on an elevated railway track after a power fault was featured in a BBC piece.

It had first been posted on TikTok by @yinjiaen, where it went viral.

The power fault occurred at a substation at Sengkang Depot and affected the North East Line (NEL) between Farrer Park and Punggol Coast, as well as Sengkang-Punggol LRT services. While services at NEL were restored by 2:10 pm, it took longer to restore services for the LRT, which came back after 9:20 pm. /TISG

