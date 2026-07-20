‘We watched Amma work under the scorching sun and in the rain’ — Daughters of Malaysian street sweeper say, ‘Mother’s sacrifices inspired us to study hard, work hard and change our family’s life’

MALAYSIA/SINGAPORE: A Malaysian street sweeper, M. Kavitha, 50, who spent more than a decade working under the hot sun and pouring rain to support her family, was left speechless when her five children surprised her on her 50th birthday while she was working.

“For years, we only saw Amma (mother) cry through life’s difficult moments. This time, we saw her cry because she was genuinely happy. That made all our efforts worthwhile,” her daughter, L. Bharathi, 34, said, expressing that it was their first time seeing their mother cry tears of joy instead of sorrow.

The emotional reunion video has drawn praise across social media, with many calling it a touching tribute to a mother whose sacrifices helped shape her family’s future.

The surprise was first shared by Facebook page The Chindian Diaries before being reported by the New Straits Times (NST) on July 17.

Her tears this time came from happiness, instead of hardship

Ms Kavitha was carrying out her usual street-sweeping duties in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, when she was interviewed on camera, unaware that her children were secretly waiting nearby to surprise her.

Moments later, Ms Kavitha turned around to find all five standing behind her in their work uniforms, surprising her.

Unable to hold back her emotions, the mother hugged her daughters and gave each a kiss on the cheek as they wished her a happy birthday. The video has since spread online, with many saying it showed the value of gratitude and family.

Ms Bharathi said the family had spent about a month planning the surprise, an idea Ms Kavitha’s youngest daughter, Ms Santhia, 29, came up with. Each sibling handled different tasks, including coordinating travel, arranging a videographer and making sure their mother suspected nothing.

The hardest part was finding a specific calendar date when everyone could return home, as some live and work in Singapore while others are based in Langkawi, north of Malaysia.

Her birthday surprise, years in the making, meant more than any expensive gift

Ms Kavitha works for the waste management company SWM Environment in Seremban. Her years of hard work helped her children pursue successful careers.

One of her daughters became a pilot, another is a Singapore Airlines cabin crew member, and another works as a nurse in Singapore, while the youngest daughter is a teacher with the Malaysian government. Ms Kavitha’s son also works at the same waste management company.

Ms Bharathi said their mother and their father, who is a painter, worked tirelessly to provide opportunities their parents never had. She explained that watching their mother work through harsh weather without complaint motivated the children to study hard, build careers and improve the family’s future.

“Since we were young, we watched Amma work under the scorching sun and in the rain without ever complaining. Her sacrifices inspired us to study hard, work hard and change our family’s life,” Ms Bharathi said, adding, “We knew no material gift could ever repay Amma for everything she has sacrificed. We wanted to give her something that wasn’t valuable because of its price, but because of the happiness it would bring her.”

Ms Bharathi also said that Ms Kavitha, her mother, “once told us she dreamed of seeing our youngest sibling surprise her at work wearing a pilot’s uniform. Thankfully, we were able to make that small dream come true on her 50th birthday,” NST quoted Ms Bharathi as saying.

Her hard work gave her children opportunities she never had

Despite her children’s career success, Ms Kavitha has chosen to continue working. Ms Bharathi said her mother values her independence and wants to stay active rather than depend on her children while she is still healthy.

For Ms Kavitha, the birthday surprise became something far more meaningful than the celebration itself. She said it made every difficult year feel worthwhile and gave her one of the happiest memories of her life.

“I’m grateful because all the hard work and sacrifices I made raising my children felt worthwhile that day. It is one of the most precious memories of my life,” Ms Kavitha expressed her joyous moment in her life.

Stories like this resonate with many because they celebrate something many families understand. Parents rarely measure success by their own comfort. They measure it by the opportunities they can give their children.

Seeing those sacrifices recognised while they are still alive is one of the greatest gifts a family can give them in return, bringing them much joy and fond memories that will last and continue to live with them for years to come.