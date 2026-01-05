‘We treated our helper as family for 7 years, trusted her 100%, and yet she STOLE our bank card!’

SINGAPORE: A long-term employment relationship ended in shock and anger after a Singapore employer alleged that her domestic helper of seven years stole her bank card, triggering a police report and a heated online debate.

In a post shared on the Facebook group Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid/Domestic Helper, the employer said the case was not a misunderstanding but a confirmed theft. “She was caught on CCTV,” the employer wrote.

The employer added that the helper later approached the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), believing she would be protected. However, according to the post, the helper’s own account did not portray the employer negatively. “When MOM took her statement… she said… we cared for her a LOT and treated her VERY well. She had NOTHING NEGATIVE to say about us!”

Frustrated by online commenters who defended the helper, the employer said: “So for those who are defending her, you really should examine your OWN values. I’m blocking you.”

“Trusted her 100% and… she STOLE our bank card!”

The employer described what she believed was a close, respectful working relationship spanning seven years. “I had a helper for 7 years. Treated her well, as family, gave her a room and her own bathroom, took her on vacations, took her to all our celebration dinners, etc.”

That trust, she said, extended to daily life: “Trusted her 100%. Shared everything with her.” The alleged betrayal came as a shock. “And… she STOLE our bank card!”

The emotional impact was evident as the employer described feeling devastated and heartbroken by the incident.

“We need a new helper… Liars, cheats, and thieves NEED NOT APPLY!”

The post also doubled as a response to critics and a warning to potential applicants. “So if you’re a helper who steals and lies, with no values or morals — STOP READING. We don’t need you to devastate us and break our hearts again.”

At the same time, the employer appealed to helpers who pride themselves on honesty. “But if you read this AND are shocked as you are NOT a liar, a cheat, a thief — then do reply.”

She concluded with a firm list of requirements for any future hire: “We need a new helper with experience as a helper, capable and trustworthy. English speaking. Liars, cheats, and thieves NEED NOT APPLY!”

Public reaction: “At the end of the day, trust no one…”

The post sparked a wave of responses, many of which focused on the limits of trust. One commenter wrote, “You can never trust anyone easily, no matter what.” Another added, “How can you easily trust people like that? Must have limits.”

Some took a harsher view, saying, “Once an outsider will always be an outsider. If a family member can backstab you, an outsider can backstab you anytime. At the end of the day, trust no one.”

Others expressed sympathy and practical advice. “Hope you have a new helper who is honest! Finding a helper who is good at work and good in character is quite hard to find,” one commenter said.

Another suggested precaution for the future: “She must be in financial trouble that she ended up stealing your ATM card. I suggest installing CCTV in the area where your valuable items are kept. The helper you will hire next must be comfortable with CCTV. It’s so sad that just for stealing an ATM card, her (current helper) work will be dead-end.”

A reminder of fragile trust

The case highlights how deeply trust runs in domestic work arrangements and how quickly it can collapse when breached. For this employer, seven years of shared life ended not quietly, but with CCTV footage and a warning written in capital letters.

