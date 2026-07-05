‘We’re honoured to welcome Jackie Chan’ to Singapore! — Lim Family Foundation announces that JC is coming to visit SG Pei Chun Public School on July 7 to inspire students

SINGAPORE: Hong Kong movie star Jackie Chan will return to Singapore next week for a visit that shines the spotlight on young people instead of the red carpet.

The 72-year-old actor will visit Pei Chun Public School on July 7 as part of an event organised by the Lim Family Foundation. The foundation confirmed that Chan will spend time with students during the visit.

The announcement came a day after the foundation revealed that the HK action icon and martial arts legend would be travelling to Singapore for one of its upcoming events. While details were initially kept under wraps, the foundation later confirmed the school visit to Channel NewsAsia (CNA) on July 1.

Foundation continues to bring global names to inspire youth

The visit adds Jackie Chan to a list of international figures invited to Singapore by the Lim Family Foundation, a charitable organisation founded by Singapore businessman Peter Lim.

In 2023, Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo visited Singapore through the foundation. During that trip, he met recipients of scholarships supported by Peter Lim and also visited the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

Rather than focusing on celebrity appearances alone, the foundation has tied these visits to youth, education and community programmes.

Scholarship awards set the stage for the announcement

The announcement was made during the Singapore Olympic Foundation–Peter Lim Scholarship Awards ceremony on June 30. More than 400 student-athletes received scholarships totalling S$1.115 million during the event.

Among those present were David Neo, Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister of State for Education, together with SEA Games sprint champion Shanti Pereira. The ceremony was held at the Tay Eng Soon Convention Centre at ITE Headquarters & College Central.

School event links inspiration with education

Jackie Chan has spent decades entertaining audiences around the world through his action and martial arts films. His visit gives students a rare chance to meet someone whose career was built on discipline, hard work and persistence.

Moments like these can leave a lasting impression on young people. Scholarships provide financial support, while meeting accomplished figures can encourage students to set higher ambitions and believe that bigger goals are within reach if they really put their hearts and minds to it.