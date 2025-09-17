‘We needed a loan for lunch’: Malaysia-based couple shocked by Singapore hawker prices

SINGAPORE: A currently Malaysia-based travelling couple’s recent TikTok video has ignited a lively debate across Southeast Asia after they expressed shock at food prices in Singapore—especially compared to their experiences in Malaysia.

Terry Pernell, a content creator from Chicago, and his partner, Mag, a travel influencer from Kenya, consistently document their globe-trotting escapades. But their recent visit to Singapore took an unexpected turn when they posted a video from Newton Food Centre on Sept 11, revealing the sticker shock they experienced at the popular hawker spot.

“Singapore got me paying US$35 for food… meanwhile Malaysia got the same vibes for half the price,” Pernell captioned the video, which showed a spread of satay, fried rice, and stir-fried beef.

Looking into the camera, he quipped: “This better knock me off my feet.”

Later, he admitted the food was “not bad”, but if given the choice? “I’d still take Malaysia’s food any day.” He ended the video with a light jab: “Singaporeans must have real big money. Bring your big bag full of money if you’re coming here.”

Singapore responds: “You went to a tourist trap”

The video quickly went viral, clocking over 262,000 views and igniting a flurry of passionate responses—especially from Singaporeans, many of whom argued that Newton Food Centre is a tourist-priced outlier, not representative of everyday local dining.

“I’m Singaporean and I don’t even eat at Newton,” one person commented.

“Bro went to a tourist hawker, expecting heartland prices. lol,” another chimed in.

Others pointed out that Singapore still offers affordable meals—if you know where to go. Local hawker centres in the heartlands can still serve up generous plates for under SG$6 (around US$4.40), they said.

To his credit, Pernell responded thoughtfully, saying: “Yes, I understand completely now.”

Some netizens even brought up broader socio-economic perspectives: “How do you think our country stays so safe, clean, and drug-free? The money has to come from somewhere, right?”

Pernell replied respectfully: “Understood! Tq for sharing this.”

The cost of comparison

Across the border, Malaysian TikTok users had their own take. Many jumped in to back up Pernell’s praise of Malaysia’s food scene. “Once you taste Malaysian food, you can’t untaste it,” one user commented. But others felt the comparison wasn’t entirely fair.

“You’re comparing a first-world country to a developing one,” said another. “Of course, prices are going to be different.”

Some Singaporeans agreed—if a bit self-deprecatingly: “We know… cries in Singaporean. That’s why we go to Johor to eat lah.”

Mag’s take: “Singapore is not for the poor”

Mag also posted her own clips, including one showing their SG$62 (US$45) meal. She acknowledged the high cost but said the food was solid. However, it was another video titled “Singapore is not for the poor”—this time lamenting a SG$14 (US$10) beer—that caught wider attention, even landing on Reddit with more than 24,000 views.

One follower begged: “Come back to KL, baby.” To which Mag responded: “I’m on my wayyy right now!”

While the couple’s content clearly resonated with many, some weren’t so kind. “Singapore not for cheapo,” one TikTok user said bluntly.

Bigger than food

What started as a simple meal review turned into something bigger: a real-time conversation about the cost of living, travel expectations, and the economics of different countries in the region.

Whether you’re team Singapore or team Malaysia, one thing’s for sure—in Southeast Asia, food isn’t just food. It’s more about pride, distinctiveness, and, now and then, bits of zesty conversations.