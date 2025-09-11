// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
‘We need to find the right balance’ — Singapore U23 defeated by Bangladesh at the Asian Cup Qualifiers

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Under-23 Men’s National Team started strong in the first half of their final match against Bangladesh at the AFC Under-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers. However, in the later stages of the match, the national team’s defence lost control, allowing Bangladesh to take advantage and attack. With this, the match ended in defeat for Singapore, with a final scoreline of 4-1.

Due to the unfortunate results of their campaign, head coach Firdaus Kassim admitted that they are disappointed with the results, especially when they were, at some moments, controlling the ball and creating chances to score. He stated: “At this level, if we don’t finish our chances when we are on top, the opposition will punish us — and that’s what happened today.” 

Firdaus also expressed: “Across the tournament, we’ve shown good moments — the defensive organisation in the first 75 minutes against Vietnam, and the way we controlled the ball against Bangladesh… Now, moving forward, we need to find the right balance: taking risks to dominate the game, while still being defensively organised when needed.”

The recent qualifying matches in Viet Tri, Vietnam, were supposed to be a test for the team as they prepare for the Under-22 football event at the SEA Games in Bangkok later this year. 

Highlights of the match

During the game, Singapore’s forward, Louka Tan-Vaissiere, had a chance to score, but the goalkeeper, Mehdi Hasan Srabon, made a quick save. Moving forward, Singapore once more had the chance to secure a point before halftime when Kian Jared Ghadessy tried a free kick, but it was saved by Mehdi again. 

In the second half, Singapore tried their best to attack; however, their chances of winning disappeared when Bangladesh impressively scored four goals in a span of 12 minutes. 

The team’s goalkeeper, Aizil Yazid, remarked: “It’s a bad result, but I think we just take as many positive points from this game and move forward from here.” 

The head coach will now work on improving the team before the upcoming Games, and he will start focusing on a balanced game plan that has smart and creative attacks and organised defence at the same time. 

“The real challenge is to do this more consistently over 90 minutes. That will be our focus in the two months ahead,” Firdaus declared. 

On social media, netizens acknowledged the hard work of the team and said that the squad put in a lot of effort. “Keep polishing and you will shine! Hard work + Heart work never fail! 💪🤗,” the comment added. 

 

