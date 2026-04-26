‘We have to surrender our phones at work’: Early childhood educator shocked by strict new policy

SINGAPORE: An early childhood educator took to Reddit to share their frustration over a strict new workplace rule that requires staff to surrender their personal devices during working hours.

Posting on the r/singaporejobs forum on Tuesday (Apr 21), the educator said they have been in the field for about five to six years and have never encountered a policy this restrictive before.

“My centre started an insane policy where we have to surrender our phones and personal devices, including our Apple Watches, to the office,” they said. “We are not allowed to use them in areas with children.”

The educator added that the restriction also applies during children’s nap time, a period that had previously been used by staff to complete administrative work, attend meetings, and prepare teaching materials.

“We used to work on paperwork, attend meetings, and do materials during children’s nap time, usually 1-3 p.m., with our own devices. We don’t even have proper lunch breaks. I think we spend about 20 minutes eating in the dark, and we are all back to work and caring for the children.”

“With this policy, it means that the teachers have to step out of the classroom and take turns to use the devices in areas without children, and it’s inconvenient because we have to share the time with our partners. This gives me prison vibes.”

They also raised concerns about privacy after being told that personal devices could be subject to checks. “Is this the army?” they said.

Despite the restrictions, the educator noted that much of their work still depends on access to their devices, especially for compiling children’s portfolios and updating parents with photos. As a result, staff often have to remain at the centre after hours to complete their tasks.

Feeling increasingly overwhelmed, the educator said they are now considering leaving the centre altogether and even stepping away from the childcare sector.

“What other jobs can I do?” they asked. “What are some job suggestions, still child-related, since I only have a degree and diploma in this area? Or should I stay, and see this policy through?”

“Maybe you can go apply to be a principal.”

In the comments, one Singaporean Redditor urged the post author to take a stronger stance by publicly calling out the centre.

“Name and shame these employers,” they wrote.

Another commented, “Wah, honestly, this doesn’t sound like just a ‘new policy’ problem already. It sounds like the centre is normalising control over staff time, personal devices, and even your break, and once a place starts doing that, it rarely gets better, lah.”

A third remarked, “Wow, crazy childcare.”

Others, meanwhile, offered suggestions on alternative career paths within the same field. One said, “I see openings for preschool principals on job sites. Maybe you can go apply to be a principal, get a pay bump, and be in control of this policy.”

Another added, “Private childcare? Rich people would pay for you to go to their house to take care of their kids. start out slow, part-time, and build your client base.”

In other news, a fresh graduate’s frustration over today’s highly competitive job market has struck a chord online, after they shared how difficult it has been to secure even a first-round interview despite strong academic credentials.

Their post quickly drew responses, including blunt feedback from a hiring manager who suggested that salary expectations could be working against them.

Read more: Fresh grad laments job market is ‘fierce’ after 80+ applications; hiring manager responds $5.5k salary expectations might be the problem