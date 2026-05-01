‘We cannot sleepwalk into a future designed for billionaires’: Chee Soon Juan urges Singaporeans to ‘rise together’ at Labour Day rally

SINGAPORE: Chee Soon Juan invited Singaporeans earlier this week to join a Labour Day Rally in Hong Lim Park this Friday from 3:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m. at Hong Lim Park.

Dr Chee, the Secretary-General of the Singapore Democratic Party, posted a photo on social media of one of the posters of the rally, which reads, “It’s time to take back our lives! Labour Day Rally 2026 Calls to Action.”

He cited a CNA report from October 2024 that said “Singapore has some of the highest burnout rates globally,” and another from Mashable Southeast Asia from 2022 titled “New survey shows Singaporeans drowning in stress, with money among the biggest concerns.”

More pointedly, he wrote, “We cannot sleepwalk into such a future – a future designed for billionaires while the rest of us struggle with housing, cost of living, and opportunity.

Singaporeans must pay attention — and take urgent action — before the path becomes irreversible.

Don’t sit back and expect things to magically change. They won’t — not if we stay silent and passive.

We need to wake up. And we need to rise — together. Now,” urging Singaporeans to join the rally at Hong Lim Park.

Workers’ and Climate Action Rally

This year’s event is organised by the workers’ rights group Workers Made Possible together with SG Climate Rally. According to an Instagram post, there will be other workers’ organisations joining as well, including SG Delivery Riders, Makan Minum, and Migrant Workers Singapore.

According to a campaign paper released by the organisers, the full theme of the rally is “Running out of time: Take back your life! Burnt-out workers on a burning planet,” and a line-up of the event’s young hosts and speakers may be found here.

They have also published their main calls, which are as follows:

1. 888—no more than 8 hours for work, 8 hours for rest, and 8 hours for living life

2. A maximum 5-day work week for all

3. The right to disconnect, to not answer calls and texts after hours

4. At least 15 days of paid annual leave for all

5. Basic amount of sick leave without needing a medical certificate (MC)

6. Dependent care leave and other leave entitlements for all

7. Raise basic wages for all so that we can reduce work hours (OT, etc)

More information about the rally may be found here. /TISG

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