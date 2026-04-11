// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, April 11, 2026
31.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore Politics
3 min.Read

‘Wayang or real?’ DPM Gan takes public transport after backlash; netizens say Pritam Singh did it better

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong has followed hot on the heels of Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh in taking public transport, after public dissatisfaction over his advice on how Singaporeans need to play their part to conserve electricity.

The DPM caused controversy earlier this week after he suggested in Parliament that Singaporeans can help save electricity by using fans instead of air-conditioning units and by taking public transport instead of driving.

Netizens on social media, online forums, and messaging groups are asking whether the DPM and his fellow ministers will lead by example and opt to take buses and trains and turn off the air-con in Parliament to do their part.

Some asked whether Parliament would switch off its air-conditioning or whether ministers would begin commuting by bus or train. Others described the remarks as “tone-deaf” and “out of touch,” with some suggesting they reflected a disconnect between policymakers and ordinary citizens.

As the remarks continued stirring a sense of unease online, the WP secretary-general was spotted travelling by train, winning widespread praise and comparisons to the DPM.

One commenter asked, “Where is DPM Gan? After calling people to use and take public transport suddenly MIA.”

Another commenter felt Mr Singh was “leading the way with action, not words.”

DPM Gan was hot on Mr Singh’s heels and was spotted hours later on Friday (April 10) taking the Punggol LRT.

The clip of him taking the LRT, however, has not gone down as well.

Netizens pointed out that Mr Singh has travelled solo, standing and reading a newspaper, during what appears to be an ordinary commute. He has his bag tucked between his legs, like how many commuters travel, suggesting that he is well-versed in taking public transport.

Mr Gan, on the other hand, travelled with an entourage. As he tapped in through the MRT gantry, he looked at his card with what appeared to be wonder, leading some online to ask when the last time he took a train.

One commenter asked, “Why after he tapped in, did he need to double-take at his card?” To this, another netizen responded, “The previous time he took MRT, the whole card must slot in.”

Another commenter quipped, “Damn fake sia who will tap in the gantry so happily? He looks like a little boy going to the zoo.”

Yet another commenter said, “Tell me you barely take MRT without telling me.”

Some scrutinised the timing of the video release, with one individual saying, “I’d like to think that he was planning to release the video later on, but after the Pritam on the MRT post went viral, his team decided to release it now.”

Another person said, “I can imagine the panic in his office this morning.”Oh no, oh no, oh no, Pritam has been seen taking the train. Quick, can we put together a photo opp that looks totally normal and not staged?”

One person said the exercise felt like a “primary school level comeback attempt”.

Others questioned why the DPM needed a posse and noted that he chose to take the train during off-peak hours. One commenter said, “When you need a whole entourage to take public transport, you can’t make it any clearer that it’s wayang. Plus, they chose the least peak hour to do this photo op.

“Where is he even going on the LRT? How did he even get to Punggol anyway? Probably driven here.”

Another commenter quipped, “lol take during off peak with a whole posse.”

A number of voices online felt the outing appeared too staged and did not seem authentic.

One person wrote, “Dude went on an LRT like it was a short outing out of the office, he didn’t even have bags or anything on him lol. Even if photo op can do better anot ah?”

Another commenter said, “Haha, just as I’ve been saying, need minders and photographers on standby. SOP wayang pattern.”

Comparisons to the opposition politician were also rife. One netizen said, “Wayang number 1, Pritam’s seemed so authentic,” while another pointed out, “Well, Pritam was just actually commuting. The man was reading a newspaper, minding his own business. Nothing more authentic than that.”

Another commenter said, “See, I take LRT leh.” In the next clip, he will be in a room with windows open and a table fan blowing at him, while he sips a Lipton tea. “See, I never on air con leh.”

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

‘It changed me in ways I never expected’: International student shares life in Singapore

An international student shared on Reddit how studying in Singapore for Masters changed his life.
Singapore News

‘I’m job hugging even harder’: Some Singaporeans share how they’re navigating rising costs amid the Middle East war

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans’ worries over job stability and rising costs have surfaced online amid the Middle East war, as countries scramble for oil and gas supply and contend with higher petrol price...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘It changed me in ways I never expected’: International student shares life in Singapore

An international student shared on Reddit how studying in Singapore for Masters changed his life.

‘I’m job hugging even harder’: Some Singaporeans share how they’re navigating rising costs amid the Middle East war

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans’ worries over job stability and rising costs have surfaced online amid the Middle East war, as countries scramble for oil and gas supply and contend with higher petrol price...

Singaporeans flock to Batam to buy groceries, but ferries take fewer trips as fuel prices rise

High fuel prices are causing ferry operators to cut trips, but more S'poreans are heading to Batam to buy cheap groceries

More than 55,000 traffic violations recorded in Singapore, with speeding dominating

More than 55,000 traffic violations were detected in Singapore in the first two months of this year, an increase of about 6% year-on-year. Speeding accounted for nearly 80% of these violations.

Business

Singaporean lands 4 job offers after multiple final round interviews, shares job hunting hacks

SINGAPORE: Amid a competitive hiring climate, one Singaporean who received four job offers has shared useful job-hunting tips on Reddit for those still searching for work. He shared a brief accou...

‘Non-stop chaos since early March’: Energy sector worker burnt out after war-driven demand surge pushes workload to extreme levels

“It’s been non-stop chaos since early March,” he said

Childcare job postings in Singapore see steepest decline in February as fertility rate hits record low

This comes as Singapore’s total fertility rate fell to a record low of 0.87 in 2025.

Singaporean warns Gen Z employees may be sabotaging their own career growth

They explained that when younger workers “limit” themselves, they miss valuable opportunities.

Singapore Politics

International human rights organisations call on Singapore Government to ‘immediately’ drop all charges against local activist Jolovan Wham

The statement follows recent charges against the activist over alleged involvement in public assemblies.

Workers’ Party leaders jump on flashback trend, share what they looked like in the ‘90s

What Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim, Dennis Tan, Jamus Lim, and others looked like around 30 years ago. Some were young adults, some were just babies. Commenters remembered it was the first time they vot...

Mun Wai: Singapore needs foreigners. That’s not the debate.

He argues that if immigration had been handled well, Singaporeans would not feel as much anxiety as they do

“Give him a break” – Minister Desmond Lee’s tongue-in-cheek remark about son’s homework draws flak online

Desmond Lee posted about how his son made some pancakes. He ended the post with a remark about whether his son has done his homework, prompting some netizens to urge him to give his son a break.

© The Independent Singapore

// //
Enable Notifications OK No thanks