KOREA: As reported by Soompi, the wait is almost over—IU and Park Bo Gum’s much-anticipated drama When Life Gives You Tangerines is set to premiere soon!

The series follows the vibrant lives of Ae Sun and Gwan Sik as they navigate adventures on Jeju Island and embrace its colourful seasons. IU stars as Ae Sun, a bold and rebellious character, while Park Bo Gum plays Gwan Sik, a reserved yet dependable figure.

The drama features an impressive creative team, including writer Lim Sang Chun (Fight My Way, When the Camellia Blooms) and director Kim Won Seok (Misaeng, Signal, My Mister).

Nostalgia and youth

The newly revealed poster showcases Ae Sun and Gwan Sik in a field of vibrant flowers, creating an air of nostalgia and youth. Ae Sun dons a school uniform that reflects the drama’s period setting, while Gwan Sik appears in gym clothes, adding to the retro atmosphere.

Ae Sun’s relaxed smile contrasts with Gwan Sik’s slightly stiff posture, hinting at their dynamic chemistry. The caption, “Dedicated to you. Still blooming, always dreaming,” adds to the anticipation for their unfolding story.

The teaser released alongside the poster highlights Jeju Island’s stunning scenery—from blooming flowers to bustling markets, persimmon trees, and serene beaches. As Jeju serves as the backdrop of their upbringing, the teaser captures both the characters’ playful banter and tender moments.

Heartwarming scene

In one heartwarming scene, Gwan Sik compliments Ae Sun, saying, “Still, you’re pretty,” prompting her to smile shyly.

When Life Gives You Tangerines will premiere on March 7. It is a heartwarming tale set against Jeju’s picturesque landscapes. Stay tuned for more updates!

IU, also known as Lee Ji Eun, is a renowned South Korean singer-songwriter and actress. IU debuted as a singer in 2008 at 15 with the EP “Lost and Found.”