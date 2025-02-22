INTERNATIONAL: Long-haul flights often allow passengers to relax—whether by watching a movie, catching up on sleep, or enjoying a drink. However, while most people let their guard down at 35,000 feet, some view it as a prime opportunity to strike. In-flight theft has become a rising issue, with criminals exploiting dimmed cabin lights, unattended bags, and the distractions inherent in air travel.

A recent theft aboard Sri Lankan Airlines flight UL 226 from Dubai to Colombo on Feb 3 highlights the growing risks. A man in business class was caught stealing from fellow passengers’ hand luggage while they slept. Upon landing, passengers discovered their bags had been tampered with—gold sovereigns, luxury watches, wallets, and other valuables were missing. Investigations revealed that the stolen goods were found in the man’s luggage. This incident follows several similar cases, underscoring the importance of staying vigilant in the air.

Why in-flight theft is on the rise

According to an article published by Executive Traveler, several factors contribute to the increasing prevalence of theft in flight. The environment of an aeroplane offers thieves ample opportunities to strike unnoticed. Dim lighting, relaxed passengers, and the natural distractions of air travel create an ideal scenario for criminals to target unattended belongings. Notably, thefts tend to occur during overnight flights when the cabin is dark, providing cover for the thief to act without raising suspicion.

While it’s tempting to assume that business class passengers are safer due to the exclusive setting and reduced number of people, these passengers may be at a greater risk. Higher-value items such as designer handbags, luxury watches, and electronics make the business class a more appealing target. Additionally, the greater privacy and more comfortable sleeping arrangements allow thieves to operate more discreetly, often unnoticed.

How thieves work

Criminals involved in in-flight theft typically follow a predictable pattern. Thieves often observe passengers who leave their bags unattended or who become deeply engaged in sleep or entertainment. Some thieves pose as regular passengers, waiting for the right moment to rummage through bags when no one is looking. In other instances, criminals work in pairs, where one distracts the passenger while the other sneaks into their carry-on.

While thefts occur across all cabin classes, some factors make the business class a prime target. In contrast to the economy, the spacious seating, privacy, and longer, deeper sleep typical in business class provide more chances for thieves to access belongings unnoticed. Additionally, overhead bins are less crowded, offering thieves a less likely chance of being caught in the act. Business class thieves may even purchase tickets specifically to target wealthier passengers.

How to safeguard your belongings during a flight

While no method is foolproof, there are several precautions passengers can take to protect their valuables while flying. Being proactive can help minimise the risk of becoming a victim:

Keep valuables close: Always keep essential items like passports, wallets, and electronics within arm’s reach. If you’re in business class, consider securing valuables in your suite or using a small bag that can stay under your seat. For those in bulkhead seats without under-seat storage, keeping your bag on your lap while you sleep is advisable.

Be strategic with overhead storage: If you must stow items in the overhead bin, position your bag so you can monitor it. Place the zippers facing away from the aisle and tuck them in securely to make it harder for anyone to access your belongings quickly.

Use anti-theft accessories: Consider using lockable bags or luggage straps to make it more difficult for thieves to quickly grab and go. A simple cable tie or a small combination lock can deter casual thefts. Use a money belt or neck wallet for cash and important documents for extra security.

Stay alert during high-risk periods: Theft is most likely during boarding, when cabin lights are dimmed, or during meal service. If you see someone repeatedly accessing an overhead bin that doesn’t belong to them, inform a flight attendant immediately.

Staying vigilant

While airlines monitor cabins for suspicious activity, they are not responsible for stolen items. Passengers must take personal responsibility for keeping their valuables secure. By staying vigilant and taking proactive steps, travellers can protect themselves from the rising risk of in-flight theft.