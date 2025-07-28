War of neighbors: Thai and Cambodian leaders head to Malaysia for high-stakes peace talks

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA: Thai and Cambodian leaders are slated to meet on Monday in Kuala Lumpur in a make-or-break bid to stop a border battle that has already taken at least 35 lives and displaced over 218,000 people. The conference comes amid escalating global tension, with pressure particularly from U.S. President Donald Trump, and increasing exasperation among Southeast Asian neighbours.

According to Global News, the talks, mediated by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in his function as chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), intend to negotiate a truce between the two neighbours after four days of aggression and skirmishes close to the disputed Preah Vihear border zone.

Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai acknowledged on Sunday that he will attend the talks, while Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet went to social media to state that he would personally lead his country’s team.

Hun Manet disclosed that the discussions are being organised with the help of the United States and will involve participation by China, a longtime partner of Cambodia. While Beijing had earlier advised a diplomatic resolution, this was the first formal acknowledgment of its direct participation in the arbitration initiatives.

“Trump made it clear to both leaders that the U.S. would reconsider trade negotiations if hostilities continued,” a senior official privy to the talks said. Trump posted on Truth Social that both countries decided to come to the table after his intervention, signalling his government’s intention to act as an arbitrator in Southeast Asia.

Cambodia responded quickly to pressure. On Sunday, Hun Manet announced that his government acknowledged an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire” and said Trump guaranteed him that Thailand would do the same.

However, not everyone is hopeful.

On social media, netizens who claim to have witnessed the actual conflict have voiced rage, cynicism, and grief. One Cambodian commenter wrote: “Please make them keep firm on their ceasefire agreement. Don’t let Thailand flip-flop and betray it like last time. Force them to go to the International Court of Justice and respect the verdict.”

Others reflected the same sentiment, condemning Thailand for starting the conflict and spreading falsehoods. “Cambodia never started the war,” said another commenter. “I live near the fighting—I know the truth. Thailand fakes the news; they always do.”

The quarrel centres on the more than a hundred-year-old Preah Vihear Temple and neighbouring regions, which, according to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) 1962 ruling, belonged to Cambodia. Nevertheless, clashes have repeatedly flared over adjacent lands, including the Ta Moan Temple complex, which Cambodia contends is also lawfully theirs under colonial-era agreements.

“Despite clear ICJ rulings and historical agreements, Thailand continues to violate Cambodia’s territorial sovereignty,” said one netizen. “Peaceful coexistence is impossible if one party refuses to honor international law.”

While many commended Trump for compelling both sides into a dialogue—“Kudos to Trump for facilitating a ceasefire while Canada does nothing,” one commenter nagged—others grumbled at ASEAN for failing to act more authoritatively.

“ASEAN is not a joke, unless its members prefer to have an outside bully take over regional diplomacy,” another netizen wrote, alluding to the substantial participation of non-member states.

As the world watches Kuala Lumpur, expectations for peace are toughened by history. Previous armistices have been crushed, and cynicism between the two countries runs deep.

Whether mediation and peacekeeping can prosper where force has been unsuccessful remains to be seen. For the time being, the artillery is silent, and the world is waiting.