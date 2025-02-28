SINGAPORE: A man’s frustrating experience of waiting almost two hours for a job interview before walking out has triggered an online conversation. Feeling a shared sense of disappointment, a Singaporean started a thread where job seekers shared their own stories of disrespect during interviews.

In a recent article, Stomp reported that a job seeker named Simon claimed he walked out after being left unattended for nearly two hours.

The Singaporean, “inspired” by Simon’s experience, started a discussion, asking, “When was the last time you felt disrespected at an interview in SG?”

Many online users responded, coming forward with their own experiences where they felt belittled and disrespected during an interview. “When the interviewer saw my resume, he let out a loud sigh and started telling me that I did not meet his expectations,” one person shared.

They added, “He even asked why I had bothered applying. I was a bit shocked. I mean, why bother asking me to come down in the first place? Crazy fella. He then started lecturing me about upgrading myself and said that my family should help me more with my ‘self-image’.”

In response to this particular comment, one said that the interviewer needed to “upgrade” his manners.

Another job seeker recounted applying for a role in an industry where they already had relevant experience only to find that the interviewer appeared unprepared and had not reviewed their resume beforehand. According to the job seeker, the interviewer immediately dismissed their experience, claiming that their previous role had not lasted long enough to be considered valuable.

Despite having worked in the position for three years, the interviewer allegedly scoffed at their responses and repeatedly questioned whether they had gained any meaningful experience in that time. “It was so incredibly disrespectful,” they wrote, noting that it was especially painful since the company had been one they had long aspired to join.

Adding to the humiliation, the interviewer reportedly mocked their academic qualifications. Reflecting on the incident, they expressed frustration over the apparent bitterness some senior professionals seem to hold towards younger candidates.

A third mentioned, “I once waited for close to two hours for an interview. When the hiring manager came back, the interview lasted 15 minutes max.”

